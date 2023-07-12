(Harlan) -- Harlan baseball is one win away from the program's 19th trip to the state tournament. The only thing standing in their way? Rival Lewis Central.
"We're feeling good," Harlan head coach Heath Stein said. "We're clicking. The guys are eager. We're in a good spot, so we're going to go compete Wednesday night."
The Cyclones extended their season Monday night with an 8-4 win over Storm Lake in a substate semifinal. Harlan's offense pounded out 15 hits and put up five runs across the first three innings. Cade Sears led their bats with three hits, four RBI, a triple and a homer, while Cael Goshorn also had three hits. Quinn Koesters, Stephen Leinen and Matthew Sorfonden contributed two knocks each.
"We put good swings on the ball up and down the lineup," Stein said. "(Sears) had a couple of huge hits. We got out of the gate and hung on."
The win over Storm Lake was their second of the postseason. The Cyclones were a 12-2 winner over Atlantic in the first round. They entered the regular season on a three-game skid after losses to Underwood, West Harrison and Abraham Lincoln.
"Those games were all after the seeding (for postseason) was done," Stein said. "So we knew where we stood. They were all quality opponents. We saw quality arms, so we worked on our approaches and lined up our pitching for the postseason."
The pitching has been stout in the first two games. Braydon Ernst and Brock Lemerick pieced together the win against Storm Lake, and Stephen Leinen twirled the Cyclones to victory against Atlantic.
"(Leinen) gave us a great outing against Atlantic," Stein said. "Scoring runs is big because you don't need to burn guys. Our depth on the mound has been good all year. We have multiple options to use.
The Cyclones are no stranger to state tournament trips. They went eight straight years from 2011 to 2018 but haven't been since. They look to get over that hump Wednesday night when they face Lewis Central.
The two Hawkeye Ten squads split their regular-season games. Lewis Central won 14-4 on May 31st, and Harlan won 16-6 on June 20th.
"We know they're a talented team," Stein said. "We've had good matchups with them through the years. It's going to be a fun one. The remedy for success in high school baseball is eliminating free bases. If we can limit free bases and be scrappy, that will put us in position to be in the ball game."
Trevor Maeder and Brian Bertini have the call of Harlan/Lewis Central on KMA-FM 99.1 at 7 PM.