(Harlan) -- The Harlan boys track & field team has no shortage of talented sprinters.
Coach Sam Brummer hopes to find the proper way to utilize them at Thursday's Class 3A State Qualifying Meet.
"We've had a really good year," Brummer said. "We're not the deepest team in southwest Iowa by any means, but we have some elite things, mainly in our sprints. The kids have competed all year and done everything we've asked them to do. We've challenged ourselves with the best teams we could find and held our own."
The Cyclones are coming off an impressive showing at last week's Hawkeye Ten Conference Meet. They dominated the sprint events and set conference records in the 4x100 and 4x200.
Their 4x200 lineup has set a new school record four different times with four different lineups.
"We're athletic, which is helpful in the sprints," Brummer said. "We don't have anyone on our roster that is just a track & field athlete. This allows our kids to thrive in competitive environments. We have seven guys that we feel good about putting in relays. It's just a matter of finding the right combinations."
Wil Neuharth, Cade Sears, Brehden Eggerss, Jacob Birch, Aidan Hall, Lukas Francis and Matthew Sorfonden have been among the talented sprinters.
"Our sprinters have really impressed," Brummer said. "And it hasn't been just one guy or one meet. We've consistently mixed and matched our relays. We can throw seven guys in on any night and still the train on the tracks."
Neuharth IS garnering Division I interest. He has 3A's third-best time in the 200 and ranks fifth in the 100 (10.82).
"He's a worker," Brummer said. "He's taken more of a leadership role this year. Kids model and emulate what he does. If he's focused, kids follow that role. He leads by example and with his words and actions.
Coach Brummer must determine how to properly utilize their array of sprinters at Thursday's Class 3A State Qualifying Meet at Carroll.
"It's an interesting dynamic each year," he said. "The question is, what do we want to qualify? And what do we want to place at state? It's an ever-moving chessboard. We'll see what we're in contention for. That's how we attack it. We feel like we have a good lineup set. We'll see what happens. We've seen a lot of teams. We'll play it by ear and see what they've done with their lineups. We'll see where the chips fall."
