(Harlan) -- Harlan girls basketball is wrapping up the final stretch of its schedule as the regular season comes to a close.
The Cyclones (12-6, 6-1) sit atop the Hawkeye Ten Conference standings with just two games remaining.
“I think the effort is probably the best thing we’ve got going for ourselves,” Harlan head coach Zach Klaassen said. “We play hard all the time. That doesn’t mean we’re always gonna win, but we always play hard and put our effort out there. I’ve never doubted anybody’s effort from night to night, even though the score might not always reflect what we’ve done.”
Harlan has used balanced scoring and a high pace of play to nab wins over some of the state’s best teams, including a 53-48 triumph over Class 3A No. 12 Winterset Monday.
“[We’re at our best] when everybody’s talking and everybody’s on the same page,” Klaassen said. “Penetrating and kicking out for open three-point shots or working the ball around and getting the ball inside and then we’re relocating and it’s coming out or we’re finishing inside. We try to push the tempo a little bit. We get in trouble when the game slows down. I don’t think we’re built for that.”
At the top of that balanced scoring attack is sophomore Aubrey Schwieso, who’s averaging 15.2 points and 4.4 assists per game.
“[Schwieso] has a great work ethic,” Klaassen said. “She puts a lot of time in and she plays a lot of basketball outside of the season as well. Another thing that she has that maybe a lot of other girls don’t have is that she watches a lot of basketball. Over the years, kids have gotten away from watching basketball, seeing how different people play and just how the game should flow. Just her knowledge of the game. She knows what’s supposed to happen out there and it’s because she puts the time in and spends time watching it as well.”
With a 6-1 league record, the Cyclones are currently in sole possession of first place in the Hawkeye Ten standings, but Lewis Central, Glenwood and Atlantic are all within 1.5 games of that top spot.
Conveniently, Harlan will battle both Lewis Central and Atlatnic head-to-head to finish off the regular season.
“[The Hawkeye Ten] is crazy,” Klaassen said. “Any given night, anybody can beat anybody. We talked about that before the season started. All the way from 1A to 4A we’ve got teams that can beat each other. Even the teams that haven’t won very many games in the league, it’s not like they’re getting blown out. Everybody’s got one or two studs it seems and it’s just hard to stop everybody. The Hawkeye Ten is always tough.”
The parity and abundance of competition within the league figures to serve the Cyclones well when the postseason commences.
“You’re postseason ready by the time you go through the Hawkeye Ten schedule and some of the non-conference games we scheduled,” Klaassen said. “We don’t have a night where we feel comfortable where we can walk in and roll the ball out. That’s good for us. You feel the intensity kind of like tournament basketball from night to night during the regular season with the schedule we have in the Hawkeye Ten.”
As the postseason looms, Harlan is looking to iron out some kinks in preparation for a deep run in February.
“If we’re gonna make a run, we’re gonna have to cut the turnovers down a little bit and the defensive rebounding has to get better,” Klaassen said. “We’re gonna have to step the physicality up a little bit. Offensively, we just gotta move and not be stagnant. The ball’s gotta move. Just playing together.”
Harlan caps off the regular season with road dates at Lewis Central Friday and Atlantic Tuesday.
Click below to hear the full interview with Klaassen from Thursday’s KMA Sports Feature.