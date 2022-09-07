(Harlan) -- Coming off an impressive Week 2 victory, Harlan looks to continue to build confidence and versatility headed into their road matchup against Sergeant Bluff-Luton Friday.
Despite being Radio Iowa's Class 3A no. 1 team this week and a resounding 63-6 win over Grinnell last week, Harlan Cyclones (1-1) Head Coach Todd Bladt says he and his squad aren't satisfied and are still hungry for growth this season.
But, Bladt says it was good to get a confidence booster last week after a tightly contested 30-27 loss to Lewis Central to open up the season.
"I think they went out there and wanted to get a little bit of redemption from the week before, so we challenged them to go into the game and not play perfect, but play as excellent as they could," said Bladt. "A lot of guys executed that, but there's still some things we can work on and get better at, but that's the thing throughout the whole season."
The Cyclones' offense came out with a vengeance early, posting 49 of their points in the first half alone. Senior quarterback Teagon Kasperbauer had a solid performance going 6/9 and 117 yards with three touchdowns, while the offense totaled 196 receiving yards and 107 rushing yards.
"I thought our offensive line did a nice job adjusting to some of the things that they were doing and differences from what they saw the week before watching them on film," said Bladt. "I thought our backs ran really hard, we ran crisp routes, Teagon put the ball on the money here and there, and we just had some guys that made some really nice plays."
The Cyclones had respectable performances from Aidan Hall (2 rec, 47 yards), Landen Kaufman (2 rec, 45 yards), and Cade Sears, who hauled in a 43-yard touchdown pass. However, Bladt says solid blocking up front was crucial to opening up big plays.
"Aidan Hall in the first catch of the game, he took it down the side for about 43 yards and execution wise, he doesn't get to that unless he's got a good block outside," said Bladt. "Jacob Birch had a really nice block on that play, not a bone cruncher but got in the way and got the edge for us."
Additionally, the Cyclones' defense took a step forward last Friday, holding Grinnell to 61 yards through the air and 31 yards on the ground -- good for an average of 1.1 yards per carry. The Tigers didn't post their lone score until the 4th quarter. Notably, the defensive trenches were dominant for Harlan in the runaway victory.
"Gunner Schmitz was in there mixing it up and he's got some really good inside moves, and Zane Bendorf he's a hammer in there, he's got really good hands and he can get off of blocks really well," said Bladt. "And I thought Matt Schwery played a little tougher game their Friday night and understood his role a little more and spilling some things to the linebackers and letting those guys make plays."
Speaking of those linebackers, junior Matthew Sorfonden and senior Garrett Assmann are currently two of the top tacklers, with nine and 7.5, respectively, this season. Meanwhile, Schmitz leads the team in tackles for loss with four and Assmann in a close second with 3.5.
On top of limiting and creating turnovers against a balanced Sergeant Bluff-Luton, who has suffered a 17-14 loss to LeMars and 42-0 to Denison Schleswig, Bladt says he would like to continue to see improvements in the trenches. The Warriors have totaled 236 rushing yards over the past two weeks, particularly behind the legs of sophomore Zayvion Ellington (26 rush, 129 yards, two touchdowns), while also averaging 7.4 yards per play through the air.
"They've got some good linemen, I think their skill position players are pretty fast, and defensively they like to read and react -- they do fly around, play hard, and they're well coached," said Bladt. "I'm curious to see what exactly they're going to run on the defensive side of the ball and then our guys are going to have to be willing to adapt to what they're doing."
You can hear the full interview with Harlan Head Coach Todd Bladt below: