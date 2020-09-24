(Harlan) -- Harlan football has had one of the more challenging slates early this season, and that continues this Friday with a trip to Carroll.
The KMAland 3A/4A No. 2 Cyclones (4-0 overall, 2-0 3A-9) are coming off of a 35-0 shutout of Denison-Schleswig.
“We kind of came out a little flat to start,” Coach Todd Bladt told KMA Sports. “We just kind of ground out a victory. We had some things that we definitely need to work on in the line play on the offensive side, so we’re going to try to get those things fixed up.”
While the offensive performance may have been a bit disjointed, Coach Bladt was happy his defense was able to put their first goose-egg on the board.
“They got tested,” Bladt said. “Denison got inside the 10-yard line, but they were able to buckle her down and keep them out of the end zone. That was a big win for them down there to get tested and keep that zero on the board.”
Junior Jameson Bieker leads the team with 24.5 tackles and 4.5 tackles for loss while Brenden Bartley and Will McLaughlin have 3.5 TFLs and Jacob Schechinger has added 3.0. They’ve also forced six turnovers in the first six games.
“They’re really playing together a little better,” Bladt added. “Communicating better, and we’re going to keep trying to improve week to week with them.”
Carroll brings yet another test for the Cyclones, which knocked off state-ranked foes Grinnell, Pella and Glenwood in their first three games. The Tigers (2-2, 1-1) beat Denison-Schleswig and lost to Lewis Central in their first two district games after splitting their non-district matchups with Bondurant-Farrar and Webster City.
“They’re a perennial powerhouse,” Bladt said of Carroll. “They were hit with a little bit of eligibility issues early in the season, but they’ve recovered and are playing some darn good football.”
Carroll is one of few football programs in the state that can say they’ve gone mostly toe-to-toe with Harlan over the years. In the last eight meetings dating back to 2012, Harlan has a slight 5-3 edge with many games coming right down to the wire.
This year’s club features senior quarterback Kellin Jones, who has thrown for 208 yards and two touchdowns, including 137 and a score to senior Tory Feldman. Ryan Johnston — another senior — has rushed for 230 yards.
“They’ve got some big boys on offense that like to move people around,” Bladt said. “They rally around to the football, and they’re starting to hit some things and finding their stride. We’ve got to be on our best behavior on the field to get things done.”
Bladt adds the usual major components of any game will be key when they travel to Carroll on Friday evening.
“We’ve gotta take care of the football,” he said. “We can’t have turnovers, and we have to limit the penalties. We’ve got to play with confidence. When our defense has struggled a little bit, we’ve been playing slow out there, trying to react to things rather than making things happen.
“If we can get these guys playing with confidence, eliminate the big things like penalties and turnovers, then that’s the game plan we like to attack.”
Matt Gubbels will have reports from the Carroll/Harlan matchup on Friday night during the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. All of KMA’s coverage begins on AM 960 and FM 99.1 at 6:20 PM.
Listen to the full interview with Coach Bladt below.