(Harlan) -- The KMA State 3A No. 1 Harlan Cyclones looked every bit the part of a top-ranked squad Friday.
The Cyclones' offensive attack was a well-oiled machine in their dominant 42-7 win over 3A No. 3 ADM.
"I think our kids played hard," Coach Todd Bladt said. "They believed in what the coaches put out there and executed at a high level. It was a "wow" effort."
Harlan's electric offense found success early and often, posting 503 total yards.
"We have some good athletes that know where to go on the field," Bladt said. "ADM had a good plan. We were just able to make some big plays when we needed to. That was the difference."
It took Harlan only three plays to find the end zone on a 54-yard touchdown from quarterback Teagon Kasperbauer to Cade Sears. The connection was the first of three scoring hookups from Kasperbauer to Sears.
Kasperbauer connected with Aidan Hall for a 48-yard score on the next drive to grow Harlan's lead to 14-0. ADM countered with a rushing touchdown in the final minutes of the first quarter, but Harlan answered with two more first-half touchdowns from Kasperbauer to Sears from distances of 75 and 56 yards.
"They were giving us some man coverage on Cade," Kasperbauer said. "I let Cade make choices. I relied on him to get the job done."
Kasperbauer posted one of the better performances of his stellar career Friday night with 11 completions on 15 attempts for 309 yards and five touchdowns.
"We have a bunch of studs out there," he said. "I know who I have on the field. All I have to do is get them the ball. If they get the ball in their hands....I'm not worried."
"They have good chemistry together," Bladt said. "These guys have a belief in each other that each person on the field will get their part done. When you get that, you get a performance like tonight."
Sears caught five balls for 201 yards and three scores on Friday night.
"Cade Sears did a helluva job," Kasperbauer said. "I get him out there in space and let him do his thing."
Aidan Hall caught four balls for 88 yards and two scores. He also led Harlan's ground game with 88 yards on 12 totes. The Cyclones' rushing attack churned for 194 yards on 32 hauls Friday night.
Defensively, the Cyclones stymied ADM star running Brevin Doll to only 51 yards on 11 carries -- well below his average of 131.5 yards per game.
"It truly was a team effort tonight," Bladt said. "I was proud of the guys."
Matthew Sorfonden had a team-high eight tackles, including two stops for loss. Franz Reisz shined with five tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss.
Harlan's dominant win might be a statement to the rest of Class 3A as the postseason looms.
"It shows what we can do," Kasperbauer said.
The Cyclones (6-1, 3-0) are now in sole control of first place in Class 3A District 6. They can clinch the district title next week with a win over Creston. Check out the full interviews with Kasperbauer and Coach Bladt below.