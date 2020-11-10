(Harlan) -- Despite all the craziness of 2020, the Harlan Cyclones are back in their home away from home....the UNI Dome.
The Cyclones are one of four teams remaining in Class 3A for the 28th time since 1972.
"These guys have worked real hard," Coach Todd Bladt said. "They've put in the time that they needed to do to reach this type of level. I'm just happy they are reaping some of the fruits of their labor. I'm proud of the kids and the way they have conducted themselves this season."
Harlan's latest trip came courtesy of a 21-14 victory over Hawkeye Ten foe Lewis Central in a quarterfinal last week. The Cyclones posted 14 first-quarter points, which proved to be the difference-maker.
"It gave us the ability to overcome some things," Bladt said. "Kudos to the kids in believing what we are doing and executing out on the field."
The Cyclones have leaned heavily on the arm of sophomore quarterback Teagon Kasperbauer, and it's delivered with 2,164 yards and 20 scores. However, they were also able to post productive numbers on the ground last Friday, led by Brenden Bartley's 22-carry, 105-yard game.
"I think the running game can open up the throwing and vice versa," Bladt said. "You've got to have some balance, you can't be one-dimensional and expect to do great things."
Defensively, Harlan (10-0) has faced many high-powered offenses such as Glenwood, Lewis Central and Carlisle. Despite their tough slate, they have managed to hold opponents to an average of 15.3 points per game.
Bladt attributes his team's defensive dominance to the unit's cohesiveness.
"They are playing as a team and playing for each other," he said. "Those are important things you have to going for you and our guys are doing that. There's a lot of trust that has to go out on the football field. If you can trust them to do their job, your job is going to be easier to get done. We focus a lot on trust and doing your job to your capabilities, whatever those might be."
Harlan is one win away from their 21st state championship appearance in school history and only two victories from state championship No. 13. Their next opponent on their quest to add another trophy to their already full case is Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley. The Nighthawks have a solid history of their own, but in Class 2A, where they were the 2016 state champions and 2018 runners-up.
The Nighthawks (8-2) have a balanced offense, pioneered by quarterback Caleb Kats, who has thrown for 1,568 yards and 14 scores. Their rushing attack has been led by senior tailback Kody Noble, who has churned for 1,414 yards and 19 scores at a clip of 6.2 yards per carry.
"They've got some big, athletic and fast kids," Bladt said. "They are going to be a big test. They are a real good football team. We are going to be tested all over the field on Thursday. We've got to be gap sound, know what we've got to fill and what we've got to get over the top of."
Defensively, BHRV has only allowed 75 total points on their seven-game winning streak, so Bladt knows execution will be key for his team Thursday afternoon.
"I would say line play," Bladt said when asked about the biggest key to victory. "We have to allow our quarterback to throw and open up some holes on offense."
Harlan/BHRV is slated for a 4 p.m. start Thursday afternoon. Trevor Maeder and Tom Moore will have the call on KMA-FM 99.1. The complete interview with Coach Bladt can be heard below.