(Harlan) -- Two big wins in a row has Harlan boys basketball in contention for a Hawkeye Ten championship with just four weeks remaining in the regular season.
Offensive efficiency and shot selection allowed the Cyclones (8-3, 5-1) to pick up victories over Atlantic and Kuemper Catholic, putting themselves in a tie for first place in the conference.
“We did a very good job of our shot selection [in those games],” Harlan head coach Mitch Osborn said. “Not having wasted possessions and taking bad shots. In Kuemper, we were trying to really attack more inside and play inside out. I think that was a big key. Our shot selection has been so much better. Making the extra pass, moving the ball, sharing the ball and getting some balanced scoring, which is great to see.”
One of the biggest contributors to Harlan’s recent success is senior Jacob Birch, who’s averaging 15.5 points and 9.8 rebounds per game to lead the Cyclones statistically.
“[Birch] is a three-level scorer,” Osborn said. “He can knock down the three, he can pull up and hit a 15-footer off the dribble and then he can attack the rim. He’s sort of a matchup nightmare because lots of times if a post is guarding him, then we’ll drag him out and let him take him off the dribble. If they have a smaller guy on him, we’ll post him up. He’s just doing a terrific job.”
Birch is just one of four seniors in an upperclassmen-laden rotation for Harlan, which includes Teagon Kasperbauer, Bradley Curren and Jace Gubbels, as well as juniors Franz Reisz and Will Arkfeld.
Experience often comes in handy as teams get further into the season, which is something the Cyclones possess.
“When you have seniors, this is the last round, this is it,” Osborn said. “They’re usually hungry, and when you’ve got that senior experience they have tremendous poise on the floor… they can fight through things and they have poise and hunger, because they don’t want their season to end.”
The season is still far from over and there’s still much to be decided in the loaded Hawkeye Ten Conference, which currently features six teams within one game of first place.
“Anybody can beat anybody on a given night,” Osborn said. “Winning on the road is really, really tough. Home court advantage is a big key and I think the coaches in the league know each other so well and know what everybody is doing, you try to put some new wrinkles in but it just comes down to who’s gonna execute better.”
As the intensity ramps up and the tournament approaches, the details of improvement remain the main focus for Harlan.
“You wanna peak at the end of the year, and we’re getting to that point right now,” Osborn said. “Defense and rebounding can be there every night. We know with shooting, you’re not gonna be red hot from the outside all the time and you’re gonna have those off nights. That’s when you gotta get to the free-throw line and the ball’s gotta go inside, so we’re really working harder on shot selection because we just don’t want wasted possessions… we’ve just gotta keep getting better.”
Next on the docket for the Cyclones is a neutral-site matchup with North Bend (NE) at Sokol Arena in Omaha Saturday.
Click below to hear the full interview with Osborn from Wednesday’s KMA Sports Feature.