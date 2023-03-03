(Harlan) -- Harlan’s standout point guard of the last three years will take those talents to the next level with Central College.
Cyclones senior Brad Curren recently committed to continue his basketball career with the Pella school. On Friday’s Upon Further Review, he talked with KMA Sports about his decision.
“When I went there on a visit this summer, I really liked the campus and the coaches,” Curren told KMA Sports. “I thought it could be a place I could fit in well and succeed. They’ve got a good team, and I like playing for a winning coach and a winning team.”
Along with the connection, Curren notes fellow Harlan senior Jacob Birch, who will play football at Central, sold the deal with his commitment to the school.
“They first saw me last spring in AAU,” Curren said. “They reached out to me and wanted me to come on a visit. They told me they thought I would fit in their offense well, and I liked what they had to say.”
Curren averaged 12.7 points, 2.9 assists and just 1.1 turnovers per game this past season while fighting through a pair of injuries that limited him to 14 games. However, his body of work, which dates back to his freshman season, was more than enough for Central.
“My freshman year, I was kind of sitting in the corner and shooting 3s,” Curren said. “Connor Bruck was our point guard, and he would just dish me the ball. After that, my sophomore year I was going to play the two again, but our starting point guard broke his ankle in the second game of the year. So, from then on out I played point guard. I’d been doing it my whole life, and I enjoy it.”
Curren is excited to get started at the next level with the Dutch, but he also took some time to reflect on those that have supported and helped him along the way.
“I would say my parents are always keeping me humble,” he said. “My dad always has some good advice for me. Playing defense and the little things that aren’t as cool as scoring points. He always makes sure I’m doing good on defense and not turning the ball over. Kevin Osborn, our assistant coach, used to live by us, and we’re good family friends. He played college basketball at Buena Vista, and he has always been giving me good advice. I’ve had some good people helping me along the way.”
Listen to much more with Curren on his college decision linked below.