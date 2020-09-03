(Harlan) -- One week after winning a state-ranked battle, the Harlan football team is gearing up for another test in week two.
The KMAland 3A/4A No. 2 Cyclones used a balanced offensive attack in a 40-28 win over Grinnell in the opener, getting 269 yards through the air from Sophomore quarterback Teagon Kasperbauer to combine with 280 yards on the ground as a team. Head Coach Todd Bladt says his team played a clean game for a season opener.
"Obviously, we had the first-game jitters and make some mistakes out of the gate," said Bladt. "Overall, I was pretty impressed with how disciplined we were on the field. There weren't a whole lot of frivolous penalties out there. The kids played hard and kept playing hard for four quarters and towards the end of the game, we kind of got them wore down a little bit and was able to expand on the lead."
The next test for Harlan is perennial power Pella. The Little Dutch were the preseason No. 1 in the Radio Iowa poll and fell to No. 7 following a 30-6 loss to Dallas Center-Grimes. Bladt says Pella's week one score is deceiving, as they only trailed 7-6 at halftime.
"They are a smack-ya-in-the-mouth football team," said Bladt. "DC-G capitalized on some things and was able to run away with it at the end of the game. Pella has some definite players. They have really got some nasty cusses up there on the defensive line. Their linebackers fly around. They've got some interesting sets on offense where they unbalance you and over-unbalance you and cause you some problems from the defensive perspective."
One area Bladt would like to see his team improve on is the turnover battle. The Cyclones turned it over twice and had zero takeaways in week one.
"It's always going to be the turnover game," said Bladt. "That's going to be big on who can come out plus in that category. I would have to say that it's going to be O-line and D-line play on both sides of the ball that are going to play the biggest factors. They like to bring some heat, so if we can keep our quarterback protected and let him deliver some balls, we'll be in good shape. The same thing runs for them, if they can move our D-line out of the there and create some holes for their back and quarterback to run, those are going to be big factors in the ball game."
Matt Gubbels will be in Pella providing reports on the Red Oak Chrysler Connection Show Friday night on KMA. You can hear the full interview with Bladt below.