(Harlan) -- Iowa's most prolific football program looks to add another trophy to its collection on Thursday when Harlan meets Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley in the Class 3A state championship game.
The Cyclones' appearance in the finals marks their 22nd state title game in school history. A championship would be their 13th crown, but first since 2009.
"Our kids know this isn't something that happens all the time," said Harlan Coach Todd Bladt. "They earned this opportunity. Both teams have put in blood, sweat and tears. It's time to put all the chips on the table."
Harlan's (12-0) semifinal contest with Humboldt couldn't have started much worse, surrendering a touchdown on the second play. However, Coach Bladt's team settled in and pulled away for a 45-19 win. Junior quarterback Teagon Kasperbauer tossed for 338-yards and four touchdowns, becoming the school record holder for single-season touchdown tosses (44).
"Pretty interesting stuff happened early, but our kids fought back and were resilient," Bladt said. "Those are characteristics of a great team. We battled some adversity, but we'd like to not do that in the finals."
This year's trip to the finals comes after a heartbreaking loss to North Scott last year. Bladt says his team has been thinking about returning to this very moment since that defeat.
"Our kids wanted to set their goals high," he said. "They were talking about going to a state championship. The kids stepped up and put in the time and effort to make those goals a reality. It goes back to the kids and my assistant coaches. They are fantastic to be around. The kids buy in and execute. It's a fantastic place to be."
Now the Cyclones turn their attention to Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (12-0), who they beat 44-7 in last year's state semifinals.
This year's Nighthawks squad is different, though, led by senior quarterback Tanner Te Slaa. Te Slaa -- a South Dakota State basketball commit -- has thrown for 2,264 yards and 32 touchdowns against only four interceptions. He has weapons around him, too, such as Landyn Van Kekerix, who leads the team in rushing and receiving. Bladt sees many similarities between his team and the opponent.
"It's like looking in a mirror," he said. "They have talented receivers and a talented tailback. Their quarterback (Te Slaa) is new, but he's very talented and efficient."
These two teams have been the consensus top teams in Class 3A all season and have been on a collision course for Friday's meeting since week one. Offensively, Harlan averages 50.9 points per game while BHRV posts 46.5. The numbers indicate the scoreboard operator might be busy on Friday, but Coach Bladt isn't so sure.
"Somebody has to give," Bladt said. "Everyone says we are two offensive powerhouses, but both of our defenses are number one and two as well. That's why you push the chips out on the table all the time. It'll depend on which side of the ball shows up for each team."
Hear live play-by-play of Harlan/BHRV on Friday afternoon at 1:00 with Trevor Maeder and Tom Moore on KMA-FM 99.1. Check out the full interview with Coach Bladt below.