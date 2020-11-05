(Harlan) -- A trip to the Dome and an undefeated season is on the line for Harlan as they play host to a familiar Hawkeye Ten rival on Friday night.
The Cyclones (9-0) take on Lewis Central (8-1) in a Class 3A Quarterfinal. The first time these teams met was back in week seven of the regular season where Harlan handed the Titans their only loss of the season. Head coach for Harlan Todd Bladt says his team is focused.
“You get to this stage in the game and play a team twice. I think everyone has to have maximum focus for the ball games that are happening at the time. Both teams will be ready to play and we are going to put our best foot forward and try to have the best product on the field on Friday night,” Bladt said.
After a high scoring victory for Harlan over Carlisle last week with over 250 passing yards Bladt says it will be the run game as a factor for Friday.
“We had our struggles the first time we met with them running the football. We will try and get that going and we will see what they try and take away and what is clicking for us then play it by ear on what we are going to try and attack,” Bladt said.
In such an odd 2020 season for so many teams around the nation Bladt talked about how his team has had their attention on the right things.
“We only focused on what we could control, there’s a lot of things out there that you can’t control. You can focus on effort, you can focus on drive and effort and determination and those kinds of things,” Bladt said.
In a matchup that features several players set to go to the next level and a trip to the dome on the line Bladt and his Cyclones are ready.
“The record player is going to play a little bit but we’ve got to eliminate penalties and eliminate turnovers, you know we want to get that turnover margin in our favor. I think those things are going to be real huge in the ball game on Friday night,” Bla
Austin McNorton and Tom Moore will have play-by-play Friday evening. Hear the call on the KMAX-Stream2 at kmaland.com, beginning with the pre-game around 6:50. To hear the full interview with Bladt click below.