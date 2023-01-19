Harlan Cyclones

(KMAland) -- Harlan is back into the latest state rankings released by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union. 

The Cyclones come in at No. 15 in Class 3A. 

Woodbine, St. Albert, Stanton, Martensdale-St. Marys, Treynor, Underwood, Lewis Central and Sioux City East were also ranked.

Check out the full list of ranked KMAland teams below. 

CLASS 1A

6. Woodbine (same)

7. St. Albert (same)

14. Stanton (same)

15. Martensdale-St. Marys (same) 

CLASS 2A

7. Underwood (same)

8. Treynor (up 1) 

CLASS 3A

15. Harlan (NR)

CLASS 4A

13. Lewis Central (up 2)

CLASS 5A 

11. Sioux City East (same)

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.