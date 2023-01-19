(KMAland) -- Harlan is back into the latest state rankings released by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.
The Cyclones come in at No. 15 in Class 3A.
Woodbine, St. Albert, Stanton, Martensdale-St. Marys, Treynor, Underwood, Lewis Central and Sioux City East were also ranked.
Check out the full list of ranked KMAland teams below.
CLASS 1A
6. Woodbine (same)
7. St. Albert (same)
14. Stanton (same)
15. Martensdale-St. Marys (same)
CLASS 2A
7. Underwood (same)
8. Treynor (up 1)
CLASS 3A
15. Harlan (NR)
CLASS 4A
13. Lewis Central (up 2)
CLASS 5A
11. Sioux City East (same)