(Harlan) -- Iowa's most storied football program is once again a state champion.
Harlan's 100th postseason win doubled as their 13th state championship, as the Cyclones downed Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley in the Class 3A state championship game Friday afternoon on KMA-FM 99.1.
"It was a great game," said Harlan Coach Todd Bladt. "Two fantastic football teams got after each other. To get the job done feels great."
The Cyclones (13-0) were on the cusp of the 13th title last year but lost to North Scott.
"We didn't talk about last year's game," said Bladt. "We knew what we had to do. If you focus on what's in front of your face, that's important. We moved on, and that was evident."
While they didn't discuss it, the defeat was certainly a motivator.
"Since day one, we've been thinking about this game," said running back Aidan Hall. "We got the job done this time. We wanted redemption because we're pissed about last year's outcome."
Junior quarterback Teagon Kasperbauer redeemed himself on Friday, exorcising the demons from last year's seven-interception game by completing 20 of his 27 passes for 273 yards and two touchdowns.
"I feel a heckuva lot better (than last year)," Kasperbauer said. "This is awesome."
"We hit some quick balls," Bladt said. "I think Teagon had some redemption."
Harlan raced to a 21-7 lead behind a touchdown pass from Kasperbauer to Connor Frame, a five-yard touchdown run by Hall and his ensuing 57-yard interception return. Hall's pick-six was his second in as many games.
"We were in Cover 2," Hall said. "The guy in my zone didn't run a route. I saw a post coming and just ran in front of it and picked it off. It all happened so fast."
The Cyclones added two more scores in the second quarter -- a four-yard touchdown run from fullback William Kenkel and a 28-yard touchdown pass from Kasperbauer to Joey Moser -- while BHRV also found the end zone twice, making the score 35-21 at halftime.
The Nighthawks (12-1) had their fair share of big plays, including a 30-yard touchdown pass from Tanner Te Slaa to Vance Katzfey and a 60-yard pass from Caleb Kats to Landyn Van Kekerix.
"They have a good scheme," said Harlan linebacker Will McLaughlin. "And they had some good athletes. We just had to do our job."
BHRV ended their first drive of the second half with a 15-play, 82-yard drive and cut the deficit to 35-28.
However, Harlan added another rushing touchdown from Kenkel and pieced together a pair of defensive stops to prevent BHRV's comeback and secure another state championship for the Cyclones.
Jacob Birch provided a nice security blanket for the Cyclones offense, hauling in 10 balls for 145 yards.
"It's a great feeling," Birch said. "The coaching staff called great plays to get everyone open. We have a great quarterback that throws a great ball. If you get open, he'll get it to you."
Kenkel led the rushing efforts with 47 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns on 18 totes.
"He's a hard-nosed kid," Bladt said about Kenkel. "He put us in great situations."
Hall led the defense with a team-high 5.5 tackles while Will Neuharth added five stops. The Cyclones sacked Te Slaa four times on Friday -- one apiece from McLaughlin, Zane Bendorf, Alex Monson and Gunner Schmitz.
"We kept playing," Bladt said about the defense. "They just kept getting after it, and that's what it's all about."
Te Slaa threw for 268 yards and two touchdowns on Friday. Van Kekerix rushed for 58 yards and hauled in 86 yards for two scores. Kats had a team-high 112 receiving yards, and Bryson Van Grootheest had six catches for 104 yards.
It had been 12 years since Harlan was at the top of the state football scene, their longest drought since the first title in 1972. It's also the 33rd team title for Harlan athletics.
"It's big," Coach Bladt said. "It's neat to be here. Anytime down here is special."
The Cyclones close their season with an undefeated state championship for the ninth time in program history.
"Growing up, you always see these good Harlan teams," Hall said. "It's good to be doing it. We are back to where we used to be."
Friday's win was sentimental for the Coach Bladt. His father -- Curt -- put the Cyclones' program on the map with 11 state championships from 1982 to 2009.
"This one has a little different place in the special category since dad was in the stands," he said. "He was such a large part of this."
Check out the full interviews with McLaughlin, Birch, Kasperbauer, Hall and Coach Bladt below.