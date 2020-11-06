(Harlan) -- The Harlan Cyclones remain undefeated and advance to the UNI Dome for the Class 3A semifinals for the first time since 2017 with a 21-14 victory over the Lewis Central Titans.
The perennial power in the state of Iowa returns to a place they haven’t seen in the last two years after an explosive start and strong finish in Friday nights game.
“Our fans were great and really got our guys going. We made some big plays and took advantage of a few things that we saw out there. The kids went out there and performed, they did everything we asked and committed to our plan and went out and executed,” head coach Todd Bladt said.
The offense got going early for Harlan as they scored on the third play from scrimmage with a 66 yard touchdown pass from Teagon Kasperbauer to Aidan Hall. That was followed by a 41 yard touchdown run by Brenden Bartley on drive number two. Just like that Harlan found themselves with a 14 point lead and only half of the first quarter complete. Kasperbauer mentioned how the crowd and sideline helped the early team energy.
“It was awesome out here we have great fans that are loud and our sideline was doing big things to get us going,” Kasperbauer said.
Lewis Central was able to find some momentum in the second quarter as they cut it to a one score game headed into the half thanks to a 15 yard touchdown pass from Braylon Kammrad to Jonathan Humpal.
To start the third quarter Lewis Central wasn’t able to carry their second quarter momentum and were forced to punt on their first drive but pinned Harlan down to their own 10 with 10 minutes to go in the quarter. That is when Harlan went on a nine minute, 17 play, 90 yard touchdown drive capped off by a three yard run by Bartley.
“It starts out with our defense making big plays. Then everyone steps in and does their work, our line creates big blocks and moves people and then our skill players made big players when we needed it,” Kasperbauer said.
Lewis Central found themselves down 21-7 after only having the ball for six plays in the entire third quarter. The Titans then put together an impressive drive to answer and cut the lead to seven when Kammrad made a diving effort on a six yard run that was fumbled into the endzone on the dive attempt where Harlan recovered in the endzone. Harlan was able to win the turnover battle forcing the Titans into three turnovers on only four drives the entire second half.
“We took care of the ball offensively and we were able to get it out on defense. If you can do that and play a clean game you can win ball games,” Bladt said.
The Cyclones move to 10-0 on the year and will play Thursday at 4:00 in the UNI Dome against Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley. Lewis Central’s season comes to an end at 8-2 with their only two losses coming against the Cyclones of Harlan. Bladt talked about semifinal preparation.
“It’s another game and you treat it as such, you can’t treat it any differently. We will prepare and prepare and prepare to get the kids in the best possible position you can get them into. That’s going to be our charge for the week and it will probably start tomorrow,” Bladt said.
To see the full interviews from tonight's games click below.