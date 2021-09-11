(Harlan) – It was tightly fought first half between Harlan and Sergeant Bluff-Luton, but a second half surge pushed the Cyclones to a commanding 55-26 victory, and a 3-0 record.
While the final score looks convincing, Head Coach Todd Bladt says he and his squad are taking this season one week at a time and still looking to improve.
“That’s three games, you know, and we’re just in the infancy of the season,” Bladt said. “We got a lot of things going in the right direction right now, but we got to make sure we keep growing and getting better.”
The Cyclones were able to jump out to a quick 14-0 lead in the first quarter behind the legs of running back Aidan Hall who made his season debut in the backfield this week.
“I actually liked it a lot, because I can use my speed more, and my size, that really helps,” Hall said. “The offensive line was blocking really well.”
Hall got the Cyclones off to a rapid start taking the first play from scrimmage to the house on a 40-yard dash. Bladt said they flipped Hall into a new role to see how it worked out.
“That was kind of a change for him coming inside, but he adapted pretty well obviously,” Bladt said. “He’s a kid that we ask to do a lot of things, and tonight he stepped up and took a role he usually doesn’t have to do.”
Also standing out offensively was junior quarterback Teagon Kasperbauer who had multiple plays of 25 yards or more throughout the first half, setting up two of the Cyclones offensive scores.
“I tell you what, there’s some good players out there, we got our o-line, they were making big blocks and making plays,” Kasperbauer said. “And my receivers, they can make plays, and they made a few big plays in good places.”
Kasperbauer was able to connect with Joey Moser on a 30-yard deep ball, while senior Connor Frame was the recipient of a 51-yard toss that he was able to juggle in for the catch.
Despite the offensive performance, a costly fumble allowed the Warriors to keep it a close ball game, and defensive struggles in the first half kept it at just a two-point advantage of 28-26 going into halftime.
“You know we got caught on a couple of blitzes, and had some unfortunate things happen there,” Bladt said. “They were able to capitalize which is what good teams do.”
Warriors quarterback Tyler Smith was able to punch his way into end zone on a couple of quarterback keepers in the first half to keep his team’s chances alive.
Running back Jacob Imming also managed to make a couple of men miss in route to taking a swing pass to the end zone for 57-yards.
During the half, Bladt said he had three words for his team, “do your job.” And that they did.
The Cyclones would find the end zone on all three of their offensive drives in the third quarter, and also forced two straight three and outs defensively to open the half.
Not only did Hall pick up his fourth touchdown of the game, but Kasperbauer also made his first connection with Frame in the end zone.
“He’s big, he knows when to step up and he wants the ball and that’s what you want,” Kasperbauer said. “Great leadership too, he likes to enjoy it.”
Frame finished the night with five receptions, 102 receiving yards, and two touchdown catches.
“He’s a pretty good athlete without a doubt, if we see something we can maybe take advantage of, we’re going to give him the chance to go and get the rock,” Bladt said. “We gave a couple of them, and he went and did it, and made just a circus catch down here in the corner of the end zone.”
Running back Lucas Stanley punched in the rock for the Cyclones third touchdown of the third quarter.
Kasperbauer ended up finishing the night 14/19 with 230 yards and a pair of touchdown passes, both of which were with Frame. Meanwhile, Hall racked up just over 100 yards on 12 carries and four touchdown runs.
In total, the Cyclones were able to put up just under 400 yards of total offense on the night.
The Cyclones move to 3-0 on the year, and now will turn their attention to their matchup against the Glenwood Rams, who are fresh off a 48-0 win over Abraham Lincoln.
Meanwhile Sergeant Bluff-Luton suffer their first loss of the season and look to bounce back in their Week 4 matchup against Sioux City East, who are also coming off a big win 42-13.
You can hear the full interviews with Aidan Hall, Teagon Kasperbauer, and Todd Bladt below.