(Harlan) -- The Harlan football team is one win away from the program's second consecutive state championship and 14th in school history.
With a program as accustomed to late-November football as the Cyclones, it's no surprise Coach Todd Bladt's team is taking an even-keeled approach into Friday's 3A title game.
"It's another game," Bladt said. "We'll keep the status quo of what we do. We keep everything as normal as possible. It's a different environment, but the last time I checked, it (the UNI-Dome) is only 53 1/3 yards wide and 120 yards long."
Harlan is in their 23rd state championship game in program history after a 49-35 win over ADM in the semifinals.
The Cyclones (11-1) ran wild in the victory, collecting 348 yards on the ground. Senior running back Aidan Hall churned for 242 of those.
"Our guys up front created opportunities," Bladt said. "We took what they were giving. What a game by Aidan. It was a herculean effort."
No two games better exemplify Harlan's offensive balance than their two meetings with ADM. The Cyclones threw for over 300 yards in their regular season win over the Tigers, then won their semifinal on the ground.
"Offensively is always about reacting to what the defense is giving you," Bladt said. "Our offensive line lets us know what they like. Any time you play defense, you're going to give up something. It's whether a team can exploit that. That's what we do. I think it shows our versatility offensively."
Harlan's high-powered offense meets a stingy Mount Vernon defense for all the marbles on Friday.
The Mustangs (12-0) have surrendered 65 points all season and pitched five shutouts.
"They're big and physical," Bladt said. "They get after it defensively. Their linebackers really get active, and their coverage people are top-notch. We have a big test in front of us."
Offensively, the Mustangs are also balanced. Junior quarterback Joey Rhomberg has thrown for 2,543 yards and 25 touchdowns, while senior running back Henry Ryan leads their ground attack with 888 yards and 10 scores.
For Harlan to leave Cedar Falls with another state title, Bladt feels his team must rely on the usual keys.
"Turnovers in the Dome are an Achilles heel," he said. "We have to take care of the pumpkin and limit penalties. Third-down penalties are catastrophic errors, so we have to eliminate those and play as cleanly as we can. Communication is going to be paramount."
Trevor Maeder and Tom Moore have the call of Mount Vernon/Harlan Friday at 1 PM on KMA-FM 99.1. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Bladt.