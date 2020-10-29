(Harlan) -- The Harlan Cyclones showed their defensive prowess last week with a 36-7 win over Bondurant-Farrar. They will get another test this week against Carlisle, and their heavy rushing attack.
The Cyclones stymied Bondurant-Farrar's offense last week, holding the Bluejays to 216 total yards on 59 total plays.
"Our kids were just flying around and making plays," Coach Todd Bladt said.
Harlan also took advantage of some Bondurant-Farrar turnovers, forcing four, including one that Chandler Leinen returned for a touchdown.
"We had some fortunate rolls of the pumpkin," Bladt said. "You gotta have those to win some games."
The special teams flourished, too, highlighted by a 63-yard punt return for a touchdown by Joey Moser.
"I thought we did a real nice job," Bladt said of his special teams unit.
Offensively, the Cyclones overcame what Coach Bladt described as a sloppy first half, and posted three touchdowns.
The Cyclones' offensive struggles could have partially due to having an off week the week before.
"I think we had to get back to game speed," Coach Bladt said. "But we figured it out."
It's been rare for the offense to struggle this season, paced by sophomore quarterback Teagon Kasperbauer and his platoon of playmakers including Moser, Mason Griffith, Connor Frame and Will McLaughlin have posted 32 total touchdowns and 2,962 yards this season.
It's been a dominant year for Harlan (8-0), which they will hope to continue this week when they host Carlisle.
The Wildcats (6-3) have posted four consecutive victories and reached the Round of 16 with a dominant 49-7 victory over Dallas Center-Grimes.
The secret for Carlisle's success has been a dominant ground game, which has churned for a state-best 3,232 yards. Three Carlisle runners have run for over 800 yards, led by senior Nic Goodhue's 1,025 yards and 14 scores.
"They like to ground and pound," Bladt said. "They've got some big kahuna berries in there that like to push people around. They love to tote the rock. We'll just have to tackle everybody."
Defensively, Carlisle has stifled opponents, holding their last four opponents to 47 total points.
"They have speed and big guys," Bladt said. "We are going to have to exploit some things and try to take care of business. We have some athletes, we have to find spaces out in space. That's going to be the focus this week."
To utilize their skill players, the Cyclones will need to create opportunities for Kasperbauer to get them the pigskin, which Bladt feels is vital.
"We have to protect the quarterback," Bladt said. "In all reality, it's all about assignment and technique. If you are not assignment sound, they will exploit you."
Matt Gubbels will have reports from Carlisle/Harlan on Friday night as part of KMA Sports' coverage, which will begin at 6:20 and runs through midnight on KMA 960 and FM-99.1. The complete interview with Coach Bladt can be heard below.