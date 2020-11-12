(Cedar Falls) -- Harlan relied on 44 unanswered points to rout Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley and move within one victory of their 13th state championship in school history thanks to a 44-7 victory in a Class 3A state semifinal heard on KMA-FM 99.1
"Fun game," Coach Todd Bladt said. "Our kids played hard. They came out and executed. They had a good scheme for us, but our kids prevailed."
The start of the game did not appear as if it would be fun for the Cyclones when BHRV posted a 13-play, 73-yard drive on their first possession to take a 7-0 lead.
All it took was one play for Harlan, though, tying the game on a 65-yard touchdown toss from Teagon Kasperbauer to Aidan Hall to tie it at 7.
Harlan then took the lead on a 25-yard interception return for a touchdown by Brendan Bartley, handing the Cyclones a 14-7 lead in the waning moments of the first quarter.
The second quarter featured only three points, which came off an Ashton Lyon field goal in the final seconds of the half to push Harlan's lead to 17-7 heading into the locker room.
On the first play of the second half, Hall stepped in front of a BHRV pass and scored to extend the lead to 24-7 for the Cyclones' second pick-six of the game.
A quick defensive stop set the scene for a 39-yard touchdown pass from Kasperbauer to Joey Moser to bring Harlan's lead to 31-7. The Cyclones rattled off 17 points in a span of three minutes.
"That was huge to have those big touchdowns," Bladt said. "I'm proud of the guys and how they played."
Harlan tacked on two more scores for good measure for the 44-7 victory.
Following BHRV's meticulous opening drive, Harlan contained their offense to only 98 yards the remainder of the game.
"We just played harder," Bladt said. "At the start, I think we were just in awe of the dome. We just settled down and played Cyclone football. They came out and played well after that."
Offensively, the Cyclones posted 347 yards. Kasperbauer threw for 175 and two scores on 11 completions, five of which for 107 yards went to Hall.
Mason Griffith led the rushing attack with 77 yards and a touchdown.
The victory moves the Cyclones into an unprecedented 21st state championship game in school history, but first since 2009. This year's Harlan squad might have been viewed by many as an unlikely candidate to reach the state finals in September given their youth, but Bladt says they knew it was a possibility.
"We talked about it," he said. "You gotta aim high. Our kids have been talking about this. This is what they wanted and what they committed to. They are putting in the time you have to be at this level."
Harlan is now on the brink of their 13th state title in school history and first since 2009.
"It's been a tough year," Bladt said. "For our community to have something positive, that's huge. We want to make them proud."
The Cyclones will face North Scott next Thursday at 7 p.m. in a game that can be heard on KMA-FM 99.1.
"We are going to go back to the drawing board and see what we can do next week," Bladt said.
