(Harlan) -- The Harlan boys kicked off Class 3A Substate 8 action with a dominant 74-29 win over Perry on Monday night.
The Cyclones' 16th win came off 50 first-half points and 39 combined points from Bradley Curren and Jacob Birch.
"We shot the ball extremely well," said Harlan Coach Mitch Osborn. "They were in a 2-3 zone, and Brad Curren was on fire. It was good to see. A good solid win."
Curren sparked Harlan's fast start by scoring 14 of his 22 points in the first quarter. The junior buried all six of his 3-pointers in the first half and hit four in the first frame.
"I was open, so I shot it," Curren said. "I let it fly, and they were falling."
As a team, Harlan knocked down 11 triples.
"We were just moving the ball quickly," Curren said. "To beat the zone, you have to move the ball quickly, and we were getting open shots."
Harlan's athleticism within their man-to-man defense made life tough on Perry's offense, prompting several turnovers into points.
"They were so young," Osborn said. "We have some experienced and athletic guys."
Birch complemented Curren's night with 17 points while Cade Sears added six.
The Cyclones scored 25 of the first 27, led 27-4 after one quarter and took a 50-9 lead into halftime of the running-clock victory.
"We needed this one," Curren said. "We've been down a bit lately and haven't played our best. Anyone could win our district (substate), so we have to give it our best."
The win advances Harlan (16-6) to a substate semifinal against Denison-Schleswig. The Cyclones and Monarchs split their regular-season series, with the home team winning both matchups. Coach Osborn hopes that trend continues Thursday night on KMA 960, but it won't be easy.
"We have to play solid half-court defense and take care of the boards," he said. "They have a lot of size. They create problems for us matching up. We're going to have to get creative on Thursday night."
Drake Levan and Brandon Mahler led Perry (2-20) with eight points each.
Check out the full interviews with Curren and Coach Osborn below.