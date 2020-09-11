(Harlan) -- For the third consecutive week, the Harlan Cyclones played a state-ranked team and left with a victory, doing so this time with a 22-13 victory over 3A No. 7 Glenwood in the KMAX-Stream Game of the Week.
The 3A No. 2 and KMA 3A/4A No. 2 Cyclones overcame a 13-point deficit behind a stellar rushing game to stay undefeated.
"We got down in the early, just making some mistakes," Coach Todd Bladt said. "Our guys were resilient and came back in the second half and really stepped up their play."
Harlan had an opportunity to score on their opening drive of the game, but a drop of a surefire touchdown resulted in a turnover on downs. Glenwood then took advantage of some Harlan miscues and struck first on a 16-yard score from Brock Sell to Silas Bales. The Rams then capitalized on a Harlan turnover and scored again -- this time on a touchdown pass from Sell to Ryan Blum to extend the lead to 13-0. Harlan's best opportunity in the first half stalled deep in Glenwood territory when Sell picked off a pass at the goal line towards the end of the half to secure the Rams' 13-0 lead.
While many teams might have been shaken by the 13-0 deficit against an opponent like Glenwood, Coach Bladt was blunt with his team during his halftime message.
"We got to play harder," Bladt said. "That's flat-out what it was. We weren't playing fast and that's what we do well. The message at halftime was let's just get out and play Harlan football."
It took the Cyclones awhile to get the message, as they posted their fourth turnover of the night on their opening drive of the second half
However, Glenwood couldn't capitalize and Harlan finally got on the board with a four-yard touchdown from William Kenkel in the waning seconds of the quarter to cut the deficit to 13-6.
Glenwood appeared to be in prime position to respond when Blum returned the ensuing kickoff deep into Harlan territory, but Harlan's defense stiffened and turned Glenwood over on downs at the 34.
Two plays later, the Cyclones finally received the big play they had been looking for -- a 63-yard touchdown pass from Teagon Kasperbauer to Connor Frame -- which tied the contest at 13 with 9:47 remaining.
Another stop by the Harlan defense led to the Harlan offense getting the ball back. The Cyclones took over on their own 39 and called seven straight run plays on their way to the decisive touchdown, which was a six-yard rushing score by Mason Griffith to give the Cyclones a 20-13 lead with 4:58 remaining.
Harlan's defense added a safety for good measure in the final minutes to bring the score to 22-13 and secure a victory in their Class 3A District 9 opener.
The Cyclones had entered the game relying heavily on a potent passing attack, which had thrown for 616 yards through two games, but it was the ground game that reigned supreme Friday night with 237 yards on 47 carries.
"We had to make a decision at some point," Bladt said. "That decision was we were going to stick it on the ground until they stop us."
Griffith led the way with 149 yards on 22 carries.
"The line did a fantastic job," Griffith said. "It gave me holes and angles on the outside. It was fantastic."
"He stepped up," Bladt said. "It was good for him and the O-Line moving some guys around for him."
Brenden Bartley also added 39 yards on the ground.
Glenwood's offense posted 187 yards of offense. Sell completed nine passes for 123 yards and two scores, but left the game in the fourth quarter due to an apparent injury. Blum was his favorite receiver, hauling in five passes for 69 yards. Glenwood's ground game was paced by CJ Carter's 53 yards. The loss drops the Rams to 2-1 on the season and 0-1 in district play. They will look for their first district win next week against Creston.
Harlan's victory moves the Cyclones to 3-0 on the season and 1-0 in district action, their quest for 4-0 comes next week when they host rival Denison-Schleswig.
"It's always a tough game with Denison," Bladt said. "They're going to come here ready to play. We're going to have to be ready to play."
The complete interviews with Griffith and Coach Bladt can be heard below.