(Harlan) -- The Harlan girls rolled in a state-ranked battle while the boys got off the schneid in a sweep of Creston Friday night on KMA-FM 99.1.
Girls: Harlan 91 Creston 54
Class 4A No. 11 Harlan rode a dominant first-quarter and an unbelievably hot night from beyond the arc to a 91-54victory over 4A No. 9 Creston, besting their season scoring average by 39 points.
"Honestly, we had a rough game last night," senior Jocelyn Cheek said. "We were a little upset with ourselves. We just knew we had to come out stronger tonight."
The Cyclones certainly came out strong, scoring 13 of the first 15 and tallying 31 points in the opening frame to take a 31-10 lead into the second quarter. Their strong first quarter allowed them to take a 46-23 lead into the half, and ultimately pull away in the second half for the statement victory.
Harlan leaned heavily on their defense in the early portion of the game, consistently pressuring Creston and turning turnovers into points.
"We just wanted to make sure the tempo was up pace," Coach Zach Klaassen said. "Our whole focus was to make sure they didn't get comfortable in the half-court. That was the plan we went with tonight and it ended up working out for us."
Offensively, Coach Klaassen's squad shot lights out, drilling 14 of their first 18 shots and finishing 33-of-51 (65 percent) from the field. They also shot uncharacteristically well from beyond the arc, where they buried 16 triples on 24 tries, well above their season average of 30 percent.
"It's really nice," Coach Klaassen said of his team's success from deep. "I trust them shooting. We shoot a lot of threes in practice. That also opens up things inside."
Cheek led Harlan's three-point attack, draining nine en route to a game-high 28 points. Cheek's stellar performance piggy-backed off her strong showing Thursday night against Denison-Schleswig, where she made five three-pointers.
"My team drove in and kicked it out well," Cheek said. "Once one falls, you get your confidence up and it's easier to make the next two or three."
Cheek was one of four Cyclones to finish in double figures. Claire Schmitz scored 17 while Caitlyn and Macie Leinen added 14 apiece.
"We really do a good job of spreading out who scores," Cheek said. "I think we share the ball really well. Whoever is on, we make sure to get the ball in their hands."
The victory undoubtedly gives Harlan some confidence as they head into the downhill stretch of the regular season.
"It better make everybody feel pretty confident," Klaassen said. "It makes it easier to put last night behind us and focus on the next game. Everybody just has to continue to do their job and focus on what they can do for us to be victorious."
The victory moves Harlan to 11-5. Creston was led in the defeat by 22 points from Kelsey Fields. Brianna Fields and Doryn Paup added nine and eight for the Panthers, who fall to 11-5. Complete interviews with Cheek and Coach Klaassen can be viewed below.
Boys: Harlan 69 Creston 51
In the nightcap, Harlan overcame a rocky start and snapped a five-game skid with a 69-51 win over Creston.
"We just kept plugging away," sophomore Bradley Curren said. "We were hungry for a win and we got it. This is a good win."
"Five in a row was tough to handle," Coach Mitch Osborn said. "I felt so bad for the guys. It was really good to see. These kids have done a good job. We've just had some bad luck go our way, but you just have to keep fighting. Because nobody feels sorry for us."
Harlan once again appeared to be in trouble when Creston opened the game on a 13-3 spurt. However, Harlan mounted an 11-0 run that spanned through the late first quarter and into the early second frame to take an 18-15, before ultimately taking a 28-23 lead into the half.
"We just had to buckle down on defense and stay solid," junior Connor Frame said about his team's slow start.
The Cyclones never looked back in the third quarter, outscoring Creston 24-9 to put the game out of reach for their first victory since January 7th.
In a nice twist for Coach Osborn's squad, the Cyclones seemed to have snapped out of their recent shooting woes.
"We said to not try to be a hero and we started doing that," Osborn said.
Frame was the workhorse for the Cyclones on Friday night with a team-high 25 points, 13 of which came in the third period.
"My offense has been falling later on in games, so I guess it was just time for me," he said.
"He just keeps taking better shots," Osborn said about Frame's superb night.
Curren contributed 15 points from the point guard position.
"When you are making them, it's a lot easier to keep shooting them," Curren said. "Coach changed up the offense for us, moved the big guys out and it made it easier for us to finish."
"That was a complete game as a point guard," Osborn said. "That was great to see."
Aidan Hall also reached double figures for the Cyclones with 13 points.
"I just think we were taking better shots and pushing the boards," Frame said. "Once we got up, we could slow the pace down and work from there."
The win is a confidence-booster for a depleted Harlan squad that has been plagued by injuries. Standout Michael Erlmeier is still recovering from an early-season leg injury while usual starter Will McLaughlin did not play Friday night due to an ankle injury.
"We stayed with it and were very intense," Osborn said. "We've had guys step up. I'm very proud of our guys. We've had some close ones, but it was great to get a win."
Creston was paced in the defeat by 15 points from Kaden Briggs. The Panthers, who are now 7-6, will look to bounce back Tuesday when they host Grandview Christian.
Harlan (5-8) will now turn their attention to a busy week, which will begin on Monday against Greene County, followed by tilts with Kuemper Catholic (Tuesday) and Lewis Central (Friday).
"There are no nights off," Osborn said. "We just have to go one game at a time, and a quarter at a time. We just have to battle the whole 32 minutes."
Complete interviews with Curren, Frame and Coach Osborn can be viewed below.