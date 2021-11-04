(Harlan) -- The Harlan football team has looked every bit the part of the top team in Class 3A. Now, the Cyclones hope for another trip to Cedar Falls, which can happen with a win over Nevada.
The Radio Iowa and KMA 3A/4A/5A No. 1 Cyclones (10-0) reached the quarterfinals with a dominant 45-0 win over Ballard.
"We were pretty on point," said Harlan Coach Todd Bladt. "We did a lot of things well. Our execution on offense was pretty good, and we were pretty spot on with what we were trying to do."
Junior quarterback Teagon Kasperbauer was precise, completing 15 of his 18 passes for 230 yards and four touchdowns to claim Agrivision Equipment Group Player of the Night honors. Kasperbauer has been a budding star for the Cyclones this year, tossing for 2,498 yards and 37 touchdowns against only seven interceptions.
"Last year, he was wet behind the ears," Bladt said. "From there to now, he's a different kid. Teagon is a learner. He wants to get better from week to week."
Kasperbauer has worked with a clean pocket this year. His offensive line has only surrendered one sack, allowing him to connect with Connor Frame, Joey Moser, Jacob Birch and Aidan Hall on a routine basis.
While the offense has scored 163 points in the last three games, the defense has surrendered zero and is the No. 4 defensive unit in Class 3A, according to BCMoore.
"The guys aren't worried about who's going to make the play but worried about doing their job right," Bladt said. "When nobody is worried about who's going to get the credit, great things can be accomplished. These guys play for each other, and it's allowing them to make plays. We are going to keep trying to get that done. It's a new challenge every time, and this week is no different."
The next challenge is Nevada (9-1), which the Cyclones have never faced in program history. The Cubs reached the state quarterfinals with a 34-26 win over ADM. Coach Bladt says their size is evident in the game film.
"They're big," he said. "A few of those guys look like they could be in a water sport. They move people around effectively on the offensive line and have some really skilled guys behind them. We are going to have to work together on defense to take away some of the things they like to do."
Quarterback James Edwards is one of only three quarterbacks in Class 3A that threw and rushed for 1,000 yards, tallying 2,201 yards and 33 total touchdowns.
"He opens up the whole field," Bladt said. "You can't send everybody into the box and defend it that way. A really disciplined defense has to take over. Hopefully, we can keep our defense playing within ourselves. This guy can put a game on his shoulder and run away with it. He's a dynamic player, and we have to be on our best behavior to stop him."
Offensively, Bladt feels his team needs keep a clean pocket for Kasperbauer again.
"Whoever executes the best in the offensive line and gets down the field on Friday is going to win the game."
