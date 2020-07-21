(KMAland) -- Harlan softball goes for their 13th state tournament appearance on Tuesday night when they meet top-ranked Carlisle in a 4A regional final.
The No. 14 Cyclones (15-4) last appeared in Fort Dodge in 2010, and for them to end their 10-year drought, it will take a major effort against last year’s 4A champion.
“We are glad that we’ve even had a season this year,” Coach Toshia Kasperbauer told KMA Sports. “It’s been a shortened season, but it turned out we were able to get a lot of games in. This is where we want to be.”
The Cyclones are coming off a 6-1 win over previously-red hot Lewis Central on Saturday night. The Harlan offense managed just three hits, but Emily Brouse drove in two runs, and Ellie Ineson, Kate Heithoff and Aurora Miller also drove in one run each.
The pitching was typically strong again for Coach Kasperbauer, as Brouse threw five innings and struck out seven to get the win before Tianna Kasperbauer tossed the final two frames and struck out five of her own.
“Tianna and Emily have been a great combo this year,” Coach Kasperbauer said. “I give so much credit to them. They haven’t come with the mentality that it’s the only thing they can do and want to do.
“If Tianna is on the mound, Emily is at first giving her 100% of the chatter she needs to give. When Emily comes in, Tianna is doing the exact same thing. They have been a nice asset to each other and they complement each other.”
The Harlan lineup has also been a team effort with three different players collecting at least 20 hits and three others with at least 14.
“I can’t say one individual,” Kasperbauer said. “Some games the top of the lineup hasn’t done their job and the bottom has come through, and we were able to get them around on what we needed to do. Then there’s been some games, the top of the lineup has done their job. It’s kind of not been that one person that has stuck out all season, but they have all chipped in and done their job.”
They will need a momentous team effort later tonight to tame the Wildcats, which enters the contest at 17-3.
“We’ll play a little bit with our pitchers and see where that takes us,” Kasperbauer said. “I know they are strong defensively, and their pitcher has some movement ton the ball. We’re just going to take it in, walk in there and just hope we’re prepared and ready to go.”
First pitch is slated for 7:00 tonight in Carlisle. Listen to the complete interview with Coach Kasperbauer linked below.