(Harlan) -- The Harlan softball team had a busy and insightful weekend at last weekend's Fort Dodge Invitational.
The Cyclones played four games in Fort Dodge on Friday and Saturday. They beat GTRA and lost to Atlantic, Bishop Heelan and Pleasant Valley. Their three losses came against three squads that are a combined 56-17.
"We knew going up there that we were going to see competition," Coach Toshia Kasperbauer said. "We had to be ready to fight every game."
Coach Kasperbauer's squad left Fort Dodge with many things to work on, particularly on the offensive side.
"We are trying to make sure we beat the ball around every single, so we can put runs on the board and back up our pitchers," Kasperbauer said.
Harlan is 16-8 on the season and has a 9-2 record in the Hawkeye Ten.
The Cyclones have been consistent offensively, hitting .300 as a team.
Senior Julia Schechinger leads the way in the lineup with a .400 batting average, 24 RBI, eight extra-base hits and three home runs. Jordan Heese (.388/.446/.627, 16 RBI), Kate Heithoff (.372/.419/.474, 13 RBI), Emily Brouse (.333/.377/.486, 17), Madison Schumacher (.290/.353/.516, 12 RBI), Aurora Miller (.283/.362/.383, 13 RBI), Tianna Kasperbauer (.258/.333/.290, 11 RBI) have also been stalwarts in the Cyclones' lineup.
"A lot of times, your top hitters are at the top of your lineup," Coach Kasperbauer said. "With us, we are hitting up and down the lineup. And that's what I like to see. The bottom of the lineup has come up with some big hits. And that's what we like and have been working on."
While the offensive depth might be a bit surprising, their success in the circle -- led by the combo of Brouse and Kasperbauer -- hasn't surprised anyone.
Kasperbauer is 8-1 this year with a 1.63 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings while Brouse owns a 1.98 ERA and 137 strikeouts through 88 1/3 innings. Opponents are only hitting .194 against the Cyclones this season.
"They work together, and that's what I like to see," Coach Kasperbauer said. "They are there to support each other 100 percent."
The Cyclones are in the heart of a stretch that features 14 games in 11 days. Their next contest comes Tuesday night in a Hawkeye Ten Conference bout against Lewis Central. They still have games against Abraham Lincoln, Atlantic, Shenandoah, Sioux City East, Clarinda, St. Albert and Dallas-Center Grimes before embarking on what they hope is another deep postseason run.
"We have talked about making sure we go out every night ready to play," Coach Kasperbauer said. "We've got to take care of ourselves and be prepared every single night when it's time to go. We are on a downhill slide."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Kasperbauer.