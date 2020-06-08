(Harlan) -- The Harlan Cyclones enter the softball season as the defending Hawkeye Ten champion.
They lost their head coach and top pitcher, but they still have plenty of solid pieces in place for another strong season, which they are excited for.
"When these girls got the OK that they were going to be able to start June 1st, the excitement was there," Coach Toshia Kasperbauer told KMA Sports. "They were ready to go. A lot of them had put in some time, so they were ready to go to the dirt, and hopefully see their work pay off."
Like many teams, the Cyclones weathered through last week's warm weather to put together their first practices of the year.
"The attitude has been great," Kasperbauer said. "They're just eager. They want more and just glad to be on the dirt. They are coming in with a positive attitude everyday."
The Cyclones went 28-8 last season, including an 18-2 performance in the Hawkeye Ten to claim the conference title. The strong season earned then head coach Brooke Wilson the KMAland Softball Coach of the Year Award.
Wilson resigned after last season and was replaced by Kasperbauer, who led the program in 2011 and 2012. Kasperbauer has been impressed with what she's seen from her team early on.
"The one big piece with the group of girls we have is team unity," Kasperbauer said. "We have almost everybody back. With that team unity, I think that's something if you can bring every year, you know you're going to do well."
However, the Cyclones did lose one senior in ace pitcher Morgan Schaben. Schaben went 22-7 last season with a 1.30 ERA and 260 strikeouts in 161 innings.
Sophomore Tianna Kasperbauer saw 54 innings of work last season with a 3.20 ERA and 80 strikeouts. Emily Brouse also saw minimal action in the circle last season due to a knee injury.
"These two have been together for many, many years," Kasperbauer said. "They are there to complement each other. They want to compete."
Kate Heithoff will lead the way for the Cyclones offensively. Heithoff hit .385 with a .484 on-base and .510 slugging while driving in 19 runs. Sophomore Madison Schumacher showed off some power with five home runs and 31 RBIs. Julia Schechinger went deep four times while Aurora Miller showed poise as an eighth grader by hitting .317 and leading the team in stolen bases with 12.
Kasperbauer, Miranda Goetz, Jordan Heese, Kennadi Carey and Madison Kjergaard also saw some quality at-bats.
"I hope they can all step up to the plate," Kasperbauer said. "They're another year older. They're another year stronger. We're hoping to swing that bat hard and go up to the plate confident every single time. That's what we want to do -- make something happen."
Defending the Hawkeye Ten title won't be easy for the Cyclones even though they likely enter the season as the favorite. Atlantic and Creston will likely have a say in the race while Red Oak, Clarinda, Shenandoah, Denison-Schleswig and Glenwood won't be easy outs.
"Within our conference, we didn't lose a lot of girls and a lot of the pitchers are back," Kasperbauer said. "You got to come out every single night and be ready to go. Our conference is usually strong and I don't think that's going to be any different this year."
The Cyclones open the season June 15th against St. Albert. The full interview with Coach Kasperbauer can be heard below.