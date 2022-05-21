(Harlan) -- Harlan star junior Aidan Hall will get to live a lifelong dream with the Iowa Hawkeyes.
The multi-sport standout committed to the Hawkeyes football program recently and officially announced his decision on Twitter Saturday.
“I knew probably last week sometime,” Hall told KMA Sports. “Probably a few days after they offered. We’ve built a pretty good relationship, me and the coaches, and it felt like home. It felt like the time to commit.”
The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Hall helped the Cyclones win the Class 3A state championship this past fall, moving around the field on offense (777 rushing yards, 755 receiving yards, 24 total TDs) and making a major impact on defense (29.5 tackles, 3 INT). At the next level, Iowa seems to like him best on the defensive side.
“Right now, they see me as a linebacker,” he said. “That’s probably what I will go in as. I also could end up playing a multitude of positions. I could play all three of their linebacker spots, all three of their safety spots or their Cash position.”
Iowa first made their offer to Hall eight days ago before Minnesota came in with an offer four days later. He also added one from Air Force to go with a number of other FCS and other offers from a variety of levels. However, there was no doubt Hall was the Hawkeyes to lose.
“I’ve been a fan,” Hall said. “Growing up as a kid, I’ve gone to tons of Iowa games. I really like the program. One thing that really sticks out is their ability to get guys in the NFL. I’d say the last thing that drew me to them was my relationship with the staff. We have a good connection, and I’m excited for the future.”
