(Harlan) -- Following a tight loss in week one, the Harlan football team has bounced for back-to-back wins.
The KMA Class 3A No. 4 Cyclones won their second game of the year last week with a 17-14 win over Glenwood on a walk-off field goal from Nolan Schwery.
"One thing that I was impressed by from our guys was just the ability to realize the situation," said Head Coach Todd Bladt. "We were able to go down the field. They made the plays needed at the end there to keep the drive alive and keep moving down. And then at the end, we were able to get the ball through the uprights and walk off the field with a win. We had some guys play out of position a little bit, so they were making a few mistakes here and there, but we're looking to right those. You can always from a little bit of failure."
The win was the second-straight for the Cyclones after they fell to Class 4A No. 5 Lewis Central 21-20 in the opening week.
"We have good leaders on the team," said Bladt. "We have positive energy. I think they're starting to come together a little bit that way. I think that's really important if you're trying to do something special. How they're coming together as a team and starting to figure out what they have to do on the field, those are the intangible things that go along with a football team."
Up next for Harlan is a matchup with Sergeant Bluff-Luton. The Warriors are 1-2 and picked up their first win of the season last week against Sioux City West.
"They run a little different defense than we've seen so far, so that's probably going to be a little bit of a challenge trying adapt to that," said Bladt. "That's always about assignment and technique for the offense. If you change those guys up a little bit, it can change everything up. It will definitely be something we look at and have our guys ready for."
Defensively, the Cyclones will be tasked with slowing down SB-L running back Zayvion Ellington, who has 505 yards on the ground and is averaging 7.7 yards per carry.
"If you can get aligned, that solves a lot of things," said Bladt. "But, that's what offenses are trying to do is get you be misaligned, whether it's through motion, new sets or if you over-adjust to certain things. We need to take a look at that."
Matt Gubbels will be in Harlan providing reports as part of KMA's Friday night football coverage. Tune in to KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1 from 6:20-midnight for football coverage.
You can hear the full interview with Bladt below.