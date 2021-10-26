(Harlan) -- On the heels of back-to-back shutouts, the Harlan football team is preparing for their first playoff test of the season.
The Class 3A No. 1 Cyclones (9-0) capped off a perfect regular season with consecutive shutouts over Creston (42-0) and Knoxville (76-0) in weeks eight and nine.
"I think we're starting to click on defense and starting to get those guys playing for each other and playing selfless defense," said Head Coach Todd Bladt. "That's the important thing to do as you head into this time of year. Our big deal is just doing your job. When you do your job, you get your part done and make plays when you're called upon."
The two shutouts moved Harlan to sixth in Class 3A in scoring defense, which, coupled with the top-scoring offense in the class at 53.7 points per game, has led to a dominant showing down the stretch. The Cyclones will host Ballard (5-4) to open the playoffs, who has won three-straight entering the postseason.
"It's kind of like we're preparing for a couple of different teams here," said Bladt. "We're not sure who is going to be playing on their side of the ball. Whether it's wildcat looks or quarterbacks runs or throwing the ball, their main quarterback -- Ashton (Hermann) -- has over 100 attempts and completes about 70% of his passes. They put a lot of pressure on the defense with all the sets they will be in."
Hermann has thrown for 833 yards this season with nine touchdowns against five interceptions. The Bombers have also had some success on the ground with Gabe Christensen (757 yards, 6 TDs) and Eli Rouse (767 yards, 12 TDs). Ballard also sports a large offensive line anchored by three-star Iowa commit Kale Krogh, who stands 6-foot-6 and weighs 270 pounds.
"They have some really big guys," said Bladt. "I'm not really sure of (Krogh's) situation. He played a series in their last game, so we're probably looking for him to play a full contest against us. It'll boil down to line play, eliminating big plays on their side, creating big plays on our side and turnovers."
Bladt says the focus for his team remains winning in round one before looking ahead to any bigger goals.
"The whole season, we've always talked about the next play and what you can control," said Bladt. "The only thing that you can control on the football field is the next play. Mistakes happen with football all the time. Nobody plays a perfect, I don't care at what level. There's never been a perfect football game played. People make mistakes, so we have to control what we can control the next play."
Adam Kiesel will be in Harlan Friday providing reports on the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show on KMA. The full interview with Bladt can be heard below.