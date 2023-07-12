(Council Bluffs) -- Harlan baseball is back at the Class 3A State Tournament after a five-year hiatus.
The Cyclones (23-14) secured their latest trip to state -- the 19th in program history -- at the expense of Hawkeye Ten Conference foe Lewis Central, ousting the No. 3 ranked Titans (29-5) 9-6 in a Class 3A Substate 8 Final Wednesday night on KMA-FM 99.1.
"What a group of guys," Harlan head coach Heath Stein said. "The ride we've had and the togetherness we've kept is a huge testament to them and the work they've put in. It's much deserved."
"My whole life, we wanted to be the team we are now," junior Quinn Koesters said. "This is amazing."
The Cyclones scratched and clawed offensively, took advantage of a handful of Lewis Central defensive miscues and made hardly any of their own to deny the Titans a second consecutive trip to state.
"Our defense was phenomenal," Stein said. "We made an error early, but we moved on. Great win."
Harlan struck first in the third inning with an RBI from Hayden Soma. Lewis Central countered with a run in the fourth, but Harlan regained the lead with a pair of runs in the fifth of a costly Lewis Central error. The Cyclones then took advantage of two dropped third strikes, a sacrifice fly and some nifty baserunning to tack on five runs in the sixth, growing their lead to 8-1.
Lewis Central posted four runs in the sixth to whittle the deficit to 8-5. Both teams added one more run before Harlan stranded two Lewis Central runners in the top of the seventh, returning them to the state tournament.
Harlan scratched nine runs across on only five hits. Soma and Stephen Leinen had one RBI apiece, while Koesters, Leinen, Jozef Reisz, Cael Goshorn and Landen Kaufman posted the Cyclones' knocks.
"We created pressure," Stein said. "That's our motto: create pressure and make other teams make plays. They had a couple of mishaps, and we took advantage."
Leinen was the winning pitcher for Harlan. He threw 5 2/3, allowing five hits, five earned runs and walking four.
"I came in with a different mindset," Leinen said. "I was thinking, 'let them hit the ball.' My defense is good. They backed me up."
Koesters came in during the sixth inning, wiggled out of a jam to strand Lewis Central runners and then held on in the seventh to punch Harlan's ticket to state.
"It takes toughness," Koesters said of his closer role. "You just have to work hard and throw strikes."
Leinen and Koesters combined to strand nine Lewis Central runners.
"They're phenomenal competitors," Stein said. "They're not afraid of anything. They were on the attack all night."
Luke Woltmann had two RBI and one hit for Lewis Central, while Jack Doolittle accounted for two hits and an RBI. Brody Goeser doubled and plated a run, and Brady Hetzel and Ty Thomson added a hit and an RBI each. Thomson, Doolittle, Payton Fort, Parker Heller and Casey Clair repped the Lewis Central jersey for the final time Wednesday night.
Harlan's upset win Wednesday speaks volumes to their season-long progression. The Cyclones started the year 0-5. Now, they're one of the final eight left in Class 3A.
"The record is what it is," Stein said. "We battle-tested ourselves early to find things we needed to work on. It's an absolute grind. The way we stuck together made us much deserving of going to Iowa City."
Harlan's 19th state tournament trip is the first for Stein as head coach. The 2004 Harlan graduate made it to state as a player and an assistant under legendary skipper Steve Daeges, who he replaced in 2021.
"This is my hometown," Stein said. "This is what you devote your life to. To do this with this group of guys is unspeakable."
The Cyclones are the No. 8 seed in the 3A State Tournament. They will face top-seeded Western Dubuque at 5 PM Monday on KMA-FM 99.1. The Bobcats (33-9) -- led by Creston alum Casey Bryant -- are the defending Class 3A champions.
"(It's going to take) the same thing we've been doing," Stein said. "Quality pitching, running the bases well and playing good defense. We'll see what happens."
View the full interviews with Leinen, Koesters and Coach Stein below.