(Cedar Falls) -- Iowa's most storied football program added another memorable chapter to its history on Friday with a comeback win for the ages.
Nineteen years after Harlan erased a 12-point deficit to Mount Vernon in the final six minutes of the 2003 Class 3A state championship game, the Cyclones turned back the clock and overcame a 16-point second-half hole to claim the program's 14th state championship in a 30-23 thriller.
"If there was ever a signature Harlan win," Coach Todd Bladt said. "That was remiscent of 2003. I played a lot of football in my life, but that was something special. The kids believed in themselves. I'm so proud of these guys."
"Everything is awesome right now," senior quarterback Teagon Kasperbauer said.
Things weren't awesome for Kasperbauer and company for the better part of three quarters as turnovers stifled Harlan's high-powered offense and opened the door for Mount Vernon to take a 23-7 lead with just over 16 minutes remaining.
"They had a great game plan for us," Bladt said. "We could have bagged it when they went up 23-7. They didn't. We knew what we had to do."
The first half was primarily a stalemate. Mount Vernon took advantage of a Harlan fumble on their first play from scrimmage and struck first on a touchdown pass from Henry Ryan to Jensen Meeker to take a 6-0 lead.
Harlan answered and took the lead on a touchdown run by Aidan Hall, but Mount Vernon regained the lead after a blocked punt produced a short field and set up a field goal that gave the Mustangs a 9-7 edge heading into the half.
Mount Vernon intercepted a pass on Harlan's first drive of the second half, but came up empty because of a missed field goal. However, Harlan's next drive also ended with an interception, and Jackson Jaspers returned this one 26 yards for a touchdown to grow Mount Vernon's lead to 16-7.
Harlan fumbled the first snap of their next possession, and Mount Vernon made them pay with a one-yard score from Ryan on 4th down.
The scoreboard read: Mount Vernon 23, Harlan 7, 4:28 left in the third quarter.
Things looked grim.
Then, the Cyclones' offense mounted their smoothest drive to that point, finishing with a six-yard score from Kasperbauer to Jacob Birch. The successful two-point try trimmed Harlan's deficit to 23-15 at the end of the third quarter.
Mount Vernon -- who played the game without season-long starter Joey Rhomberg due to injury -- produced one first down on their ensuing drive before punting.
Harlan methodically drove downfield for a 13-play, 62-yard drive that spanned 6:20. The Cyclones ended the drive with a touchdown pass from Kasperbauer to Sears and tied the contest at 23 with a connection from Kasperbauer to Birch.
"We run that a lot in practice," Birch said. "I just caught the ball. I just had to go up and high-point the ball."
The Harlan defense kept the Cyclones afloat all day and gave the offense the ball back with 2:04 remaining.
What followed will be discussed in the Harlan, Defiance, Earling, Panama, Portsmouth, Westphalia, Jacksonville and Corley communities for years to come.
Kasperbauer hit Sears on a 48-yard dime, giving Harlan a 30-23 lead with 1:24 remaining. The go-ahead touchdown was a fitting bow on top of a memorable Cyclone comeback.
"Cade was supposed to have an out route," Kasperbauer said. "The kid (the defender guarding Sears) was sitting in press. I knew Cade could burn him. I sent him a different route and let him go get it."
"I thought he wanted me to go in the middle," Sears said. "I went to the middle, and he threw it in the middle. It worked. When I was in (the end zone), I was pretty happy."
A fourth-down sack ended Mount Vernon's final drive and secured Harlan their second consecutive state title and 14th in program history.
"We just don't give up," Bladt said. "We were out of sorts. The ebb and flow was rough, but we just weathered the storm."
Kasperbauer shook off his four turnovers and was poise down the stretch. He finished the game with 220 passing yards and three touchdowns.
"I struggled early, but we bounced back," Kasperbauer said. "We stayed calm, stayed relaxed and ran our stuff."
Mount Vernon's defensive approach centered largely around containing Hall. The Mustangs held the Iowa commit to only 38 yards.
However, the extra attention opened the door for Birch's big game. The senior tight end hauled in 11 catches for 138 yards.
"I knew they were going to leave me one-on-one," Birch said. "I just did what I did."
"The guy is an incredible player for us," Bladt said. "That was on display tonight."
Defensively, Matthew Sorfonden led the Cyclones' efforts with nine tackles and a blocked PAT. Harlan's defense held Mount Vernon to 106 total yards.
"Our defense played outrageous," Bladt said. "That's the reason we were in the ball game. We had to dig down and have guys step up and make great plays."
The win marks the sixth time that Harlan has repeated as state champions. This year's squad joins the 1972, 1982, 1983, 1984, 1993, 1997, 1998, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2009 and 2021 teams at the pinnacle of high school football.
"Harlan is a great community," Kasperbauer said. "To be up there is pretty sweet."
Click below to view full interviews with Birch, Sears, Kasperbauer and Coach Bladt.