(Harlan) -- Harlan student and Abraham Lincoln senior Elaina Vrchoticky will round out her high school swimming career this weekend in Marshalltown at the Iowa Girls State Swimming & Diving Meet.
Vrchoticky will compete in the 50 and 100 yard freestyle on Friday with hopes of qualifying for Saturday’s final.
“It means so much to me,” Vrchoticky told KMA Sports. “I can’t even begin to describe the feeling. When those results come out at like 7:00 at night (this past Saturday), and I’m exhausted from the regional meet, you’re just sitting there with your fingers crossed, hoping your race was enough to get you there. You see those, and you’re overcome with joy. All of this hard work and dedication that I’ve put into the sport (has paid off).”
Vrchoticky also swam at last year’s state meet, but this weekend will officially put a bow on a long and winding road that has taken her all over Western Iowa.
“My first year of swimming with the Harlan Swim Club was when I was nine years old,” Vrchoticky said. “I told my mom I wanted to be on a swim team, but we lived in Fort Dodge at the time and the registration had passed, so we ended up coming to Harlan because my aunt lives here.
“I didn’t get serious about it until I was 12 years old, and I started traveling to Manning. Then the coach there quit, so I started going to Carroll for USA Swimming. That’s an hour away one way, and I’ve been just putting in so much work since I was 12. It’s amazing to see where I’m at today, and that I’m going to swim in college.”
Vrchoticky committed to swim at Olivet Nazarene in Bourbonnais, Illinois earlier this year.
“The coach is amazing,” she said. “She really has helped me so much in the process of transitioning from high school swimming to thinking about college. I’ve been able to connect with some of the girls on the team, and they have been so welcoming of me. It really is that sense of community, and that’s what I wanted because I’ve never really been able to have a home swim team. I’m so excited to have one specific set team that I’m a part of.”
Vrchoticky’s final races with the Abraham Lincoln swim team comes this weekend in Marshalltown. Her 25.52 ranks 30th in the 50 yard freestyle while her 54.87 in the 100 yard freestyle is 17th.
“For my 50 freestyle, I honestly didn’t even expect to make it,” Vrchoticky said. “The 50 is one of the hardest events to get into state because it’s such a short race, and there’s no margin for error. At regionals, I completely missed the wall on my flip turn, so I was so bummed out after my race. I didn’t think I could make it. That’s why I’m focusing on my flip turn so much this past week.
“That put me in such a weird mindset for my 100 on regional day. I’m really just trying to focus on technique, speed and endurance. I’m trying to make my 50s as consistent as possible and trying to close that (time) gap between my two 50s and trying to bring that time in between down to have a faster time.”
The State Swimming Preliminary Meet begins at 11:00 AM on Friday while the State Swimming Finals are slated for Noon on Saturday. Listen to the full interview with Vrchoticky below.