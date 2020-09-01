(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah Early Bird was not nearly as early this season, but that made for a better night to run on Tuesday afternoon.
Harlan’s Kaia Bieker and Trey Gross took individual championships while the rest of their teams dominated the top 10 to sweep the team titles.
“We were definitely a little bit more on the nervy side because we got here a little bit late,” Bieker said. “We decided we were all just going to relax. That’s the word we put on our hand, and I think that played a big role today.”
Bieker posted a 20:43.69 to win the race while teammates Abi Albertsen and Brecken Van Baale finished directly behind her in 20:45.40 and 20:48.85, respectively. Liv Freund, Ellie Gross, Kennedy Kjergaard and Olivia Anderson were also among the top 10, placing fifth, seventh, eighth and ninth, respectively. The Cyclones won their second meet in a matter of four days with 18 points.
“We have a great time even though we’re pushing really hard,” Bieker said of her team. “It’s really painful. Everyone is always trying their hardest, and it’s just so fun to have a team like this.”
Clarinda’s Mayson Hartley placed fourth in the race while Alexa McCunn of Red Oak took sixth and Brenna Godfread of Shenandoah was 10th.
“I feel like it’s a good starting point to my season,” Hartley said. “I just want to work off of that. I really wanted to get out hard, maintain a pace in mile two and use what I have left in mile three.”
Shenandoah was second with 61, Clarinda had 70 in third, Red Oak scored 76 in fourth and Treynor placed fifth with 100. Others in the girls top 15 included Taylor Bieker of Harlan, Shenandoah’s Kelsey Franklin, Clarinda’s Ashlyn Eberly, Carissa Spanier of Treynor and Christene Joh from Shenandoah.
Harlan also won the boys meet behind a dominating individual performance from Gross, who came in with a time of 16:49.00. The former Hawkeye Ten champion sees his performance as a bit of a bounce back from Saturday’s fifth-place finish in Glenwood.
“First meet, you never really know what to expect,” Gross said. “It had been close to a year since any of us had raced. I just forgot what it was like to race. But today, I came back, felt good and knew I had to come out and give my best effort.”
Treynor’s Cole Dooley ended up with a second place run in 17:17.00, finishing ahead of Red Oak’s Baylor Bergren, Jon McCall from Clarinda and Harlan’s Mitchell Rueschenberg.
“I was just happy to be out running again,” Dooley said. “One place I definitely struggled was the uphills, but I felt pretty good. It was just nice to be out again.”
Kaden Johnson of Red Oak, Ian Shelton from Harlan, Clarinda’s Michael Mayer, Harlan’s Reed Boardman and Mason Yochum of Treynor finished out the top 10. Harlan scored their five in the top 14 to finish with a meet-low 36 points.
Clarinda was second with 60 points while Red Oak had 72, Shenandoah 84 and Treynor 89. Other individuals in the top 15 were Nolan Blackman of Red Oak, Mitchell Jones and Bryce McDowell from Shenandoah, Harlan’s Kaiden Milliken and Jordan Fasnacht from Clarinda.
View the complete results from the meets linked below. Video interviews with Bieker, Hartley, Gross and Dooley are also below.