(Harlan) -- Harlan (16-5) boys basketball is moving on to the Class 3A substate semifinals following a 54-43 victory over conference foe Lewis Central (10-12) in the quarterfinals Monday.
“We knew it was gonna be a very physical game and a very tough battle,” Harlan head coach Mitch Osborn said. “Lewis Central is a very physical team. Defensively, we held them to 43 points, so I’m really proud of our guys. Everybody stepped up.”
Lewis Central opened the first quarter on an 8-0 run thanks to a pair of three-pointers from Nash Paulson and a two-point jumper from Caleb Moore.
From there, the Titans’ offense went stagnant for the remainder of the first half thanks to Franz Reisz’s presence inside.
Harlan took a 24-19 lead into the break thanks to a pair of threes from Will Arkfeld and Teagon Kasperbauer in the final minute of the second quarter.
“In the beginning, [Lewis Central] was just off to a really hot start,” Reisz said. “We really just got pumped up when we called a timeout. Coach Osborn really got on us and we just started playing our game.”
Lewis Central continued to struggle shooting the ball and Harlan took full advantage of it, locking down the paint with Reisz and Jace Gubbels, forcing the Titans to shoot from outside.
“We wanted to wall up Souther inside,” Osborn said. “[Lewis Central] made a couple adjustments. They put a smaller guy in the middle of our zone so he could dribble-drive and penetrate, which created some problems, but we had to roll the dice. Hopefully the other guys weren’t hitting, and they weren’t hitting. We had to get rebounds, though. That’s the key. You’ve got to rebound against Lewis Central because they go to the offensive boards extremely hard.”
As the fourth quarter got underway, the Cyclones continued extending their lead thanks to stellar defense and timely buckets from Reisz and Kasperbauer.
Reisz battled it out with Lewis Central big man Colby Souther throughout the game, playing relentless defense in the lane and providing a spark with a pair of and-one buckets.
Franz Reisz was the game’s leading scorer with 15 points.
“I was just using different types of post moves in there,” Reisz said. “We’ve been practicing that a lot in practice. [Souther] is a really great player. We were just aiming to get it inside.”
In the absence of starting point guard Bradley Curren, who broke his foot in the regular season finale last week, Kasperbauer, who finished with 13 points on the night, filled the void for Harlan.
“We missed [Curren] the first six games due to an injury from football, so it wasn’t anything we weren’t used to,” Osborn said. “With that being said, we were playing so well at the end of the year, but everybody stepped up tonight. [Kasperbauer] did a great job, we couldn’t take him out. He hit a big bucket at half, hit a big bucket at the end of the third quarter and then made four out of four free throws to close the game out.
The final minutes of the contest featured a slew of free throws, as Lewis Central began to get itself in foul trouble. The Cyclones, mainly the pair of Reisz and Kasperbauer, knocked down their foul shots to seal the game.
With this win, Harlan advances to the substate semifinals, where it will meet another familiar foe from the Hawkeye Ten in Glenwood (15-7).
The Cyclones and Rams split their regular season series.
“[Glenwood] has a lot of experience and they’re very physical,” Osborn said. “We won at our place, they won at their place, both very close games. It’s usually a battle. We just gotta get rested up coming out of this game, get our legs back and get ready to go Thursday.
Glenwood hosts Harlan in the Class 3A substate quarterfinals Thursday at 7 P.M.
View full video interviews with Reisz and Osborn below.