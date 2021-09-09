(Harlan) -- A win for the ages and a dominant performance has the Harlan football at 2-0 and on top of the Class 3A Radio Iowa rankings heading into a riveting matchup with No. 5 Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
Despite the strong start, those performances are in the past and an afterthought for Coach Todd Bladt's bunch.
"We are doing things one play at a time," he said. "It's fun to be in those games. We are off to 2-0 and happy about that, but the next thing we are focused on is kicking off against Sergeant Bluff-Luton."
The Cyclones opened their season with a nail-biting 15-point comeback to beat Lewis Central 36-29 and followed with a 56-7 blowout win over Grinnell.
"We were flying around and playing fast," Bladt said about his team's win over Grinnell. "They were confident with their decision making."
Quarterback Teagon Kasperbauer commands the KMA 3A/4A/5A No. 1 Cyclones and has thrown for 480 yards and seven touchdowns through two games. Kasperbauer is coming off a prolific sophomore season and has made strides.
"He's developing and getting a lot better," Bladt said. "He's more poised in the pocket. He's going to continue to improve. He's a tough kid, and he knows how to stay in the pocket. We are going to try to protect him and let him deal."
Kasperbauer has no shortage of weapons. Joey Moser (6 catches for 149 yards and 3 TDs), Jacob Birch (11 catches for 135 yards and 1 TD), Connor Frame (6 hauls for 94 yards and 2 TDs) and Aidan Hall (5 receptions for 73 yards and 1 TD) have stepped up for the Cyclones.
The ground game has been efficient, too, rushing for 136 yards and three scores in the win over Grinnell, with Luke Musich and William Kenkel leading the way.
"I think a balanced attack is key if you want to make any run," Bladt said. "You need to be versatile. We focus on and tune up both sides of the coin."
The Cyclones' opponent -- Sergeant Bluff-Luton -- also has a balanced offense. Junior quarterback Tyler Smith has 546 yards and four touchdowns in wins over LeMars and Central Lyon. Jacob Imming -- an Iowa State commit -- leads the Warriors' ground attack with four rushing touchdowns. And Tyler Schenkelberg has been Smith's favorite receiver, hauling in 13 passes for 209 yards.
"They present quite a few challenges," Bladt said. "They are quick and disciplined. You can tell the team is well-coached. We have to knuckle down and keep him (Smith) as regulated as we can. Their offense is not tendency-driven in any way. Everyone has to do their job and make plays when their number gets called."
Friday's meeting is the fifth between Harlan and SBL. The Warriors have won the last two -- in 2018 and 2019 -- while Harlan's most recent win over SBL was a dominant 41-15 state quarterfinal triumph in 2017. If the Cyclones are to prevail in the state-rated doozy, Coach Bladt feels it will be because of stellar play in the trenches.
"It starts there," he said. "If we can allow guys to make plays, that will be the difference."
Ethan Hewett has reports Friday night as part of the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show, which begins at 7:15 on KMA-FM 99.1 and KMA 960.
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Bladt.