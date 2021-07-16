(Glenwood) -- Harlan’s third chance at Glenwood this season was a charm on Friday night. The Cyclones (16-15) rolled to a 13-2 six-inning win over the Rams (14-15), advancing to a 3A substate semifinal meeting with Gilbert on Monday.
CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE GAME CDS
Alex Monson threw a gem and seven different Cyclones collected a hit to push Harlan to their first win in three tries over their Hawkeye Ten Conference rival.
“Starts with Alex Monson on the mound,” Harlan coach Heath Stein said. “Just comes out, pounds the zone and dominates it.”
“Just moving the ball around the corners and making pitches that they can’t hit,” Monson said. “Getting curveballs going and everything like that.”
Monson gave up just five hits and struck out six while retiring 10 of 11 batters during an important stretch between the end of the second and fifth innings to take control. Meanwhile, the offense kept adding runs, putting up two in the first, two more in the third and a big four-spot in the fourth to open things up.
No. 9 hitter Ben Muenchcrath proved vital, working a nine-pitch walk with two outs in the fourth inning. That allowed for a two-run error and then a big two-run double from Isaiah Ahrenholtz.
“I was looking to get a base hit,” Muenchcrath said of his big at bat. “I just kept fouling them off and looking for one down the middle. He threw me four balls, took my base and we went on with the game.”
Muenchrath added a single in the fifth and a two-run double in the sixth for the Cyclones, which collected 11 hits, reached on four errors and took six free passes on the evening.
Quinn Koesters had three hits, scored three times and drove in a run, Luke Musich and Muenchrath finished with two hits and two RBI apiece and Monson backed himself with two hits and an RBI while courtesy runner Brehden Eggers scored three times in his spot.
“Constant pressure on the defense,” Coach Stein said. “Bunt game, run game and really quality at bats with guys on base. (Muenchrath) is a scrappy guy. He understands his role and approach at the plate, and he really executed that.”
Glenwood says goodbye to just three seniors, including Noah Kolle, Peyton Maxwell and Chase Rounds. Harlan, though, advances on to the next round on Monday where they will meet state No. 3 Gilbert.
“After that performance, I think we have a really good shot,” Monson said. “We hit the ball tonight, kept it down on the ground and pitched well. I think we did everything right tonight, so I think we have a good shot.”
View complete interviews with Coach Stein, Muenchrath and Monson below.