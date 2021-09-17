(Glenwood) -- The Radio Iowa Class 3A and KMA 3A/4A/5A No. 1 Harlan Cyclones made Glenwood's homecoming unpleasant with a dominant 41-13 victory on Friday night.
"We had some guys step and make some plays," said Harlan head coach Todd Bladt.
"It was a big game because it was their homecoming," junior running back Aidan Hall said.
Hall helped the Cyclones find some balance offensively as they posted 166 rushing yards and 158 passing yards as a team.
"Anytime you can run the ball, it opens up different opportunities to throw," Bladt said. "We stretched the field vertically in the second quarter. Being a balanced team is what we are about. It really depends on who is running and catching the balls. We had guys do both well tonight, and it worked out for us."
Hall paced the rushing attack with 128 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries in only his second start at the running back position.
"It helps when we have a good line that creates holes," Hall said. "My speed and size help. I'm not afraid to run someone over. It hurts a little bit, but it's fun."
"He has given us a boost in the running department," Bladt said. "He has a running back body and speed. He is starting to see the holes better. He's only going to improve when we get some more reps under him."
Quarterback Teagon Kasperbauer tossed for 147 yards and three scores on 14 completions and now has 855 yards and 12 scores this season.
"He found some open guys," Bladt said. "His decision-making is getting better. He's developing, and he's only going to keep getting better with more experience."
Kasperbauer's 14 completions went to six different receivers, led by Connor Frame's six receptions for 71 yards.
"I don't have a person out there that can't make a play," Kasperbauer said. "I can trust them. It (the run game) opens everything up."
Harlan scored on their second possession when Kasperbauer connected with Frame on a 35-yard touchdown. They pushed the lead to 14-0 towards the end of the first with a 12-yard pass from Kasperbauer to Jacob Birch.
Glenwood quickly countered thanks to a 58-yard pass from Tate Mayberry to Cody Krause to set up a five-yard rushing score from Mayberry to bring the deficit to 14-6. Harlan added a field goal to make it 17-6 and prompted a Glenwood punt deep in their own territory.
The Cyclones capitalized on the sterling field position with a 14-yard score from Hall to make it 24-6. One play later, Will Neuharth intercepted a Mayberry pass and gave the Cyclones the ball at the Glenwood 12. Neuharth's pick set up another touchdown from Kasperbauer to Birch, handing Harlan a 31-6 halftime lead.
In the second half, the Cyclones added another touchdown from Hall and another field goal from Stephen Leinen while Glenwood added a touchdown with a score from Mayberry -- his second -- in the waning minutes.
Harlan's defense held Glenwood to 224 yards (123 rushing, 101 passing).
"We talk about doing our job and making plays when you're called upon," Bladt said. "We had guys do that tonight."
Mayberry paced Glenwood's offense with 101 yards passing, 37 rushing yards and two touchdowns. CJ Carter added 53 yards on the ground, and Nolan Little chipped in 25. Krause led the receiving corps with 71 yards on two snags, and Jayme Fritts had 18 yards on two catches. The Rams (2-2) turn their attention to next week's Class 4A District 6 game at Des Moines Hoover.
Harlan moves to 4-0 and opens their district slate (Class 3A District 6) against Saydel. The defending state runners-up have looked every bit the part of a state championship contender, but they aren't worried about that right now.
"One play at a time," Bladt said. "Nothing is guaranteed in this sport. You have to play the game at 100% when you're on the field."
Click below to view full interviews with Hall, Kasperbauer and Coach Bladt.