(Harlan) -- The Harlan Cyclones volleyball team has their sights set on starting fast and carrying that momentum throughout the season.
The Cyclones, who went 3-0 on Thursday night to open the season, are looking to stay hot this Saturday when they host a quad. Coach Willie Baughman tells KMA Sports they had a bit of a sluggish start in the preseason due to COVID-19.
"We got kind of off to a slow start," he said. "But once we kind of got going, I felt pretty good. We've got a lot of talent back from last year. A lot of experience. A lot of kids that have been with me for three years, a couple that have been there for four."
The Cyclones were 12-27 last season, but return a full arsenal of weapons this season, led by two All-Hawkeye Ten picks.
Senior Ashley Hall was a first-team choice thanks to a stellar season defensively, where she averaged 4.8 digs per set. Baughman expects another stellar season from Hall.
"She covers everything," Baughman said. "She does a good job at reading the ball and anticipating where it's going to be. It's kind of exciting to see."
Offensively, Lauren Anderson looks to lead the way after averaging 1.8 kills per set last season. Anderson also led the team in blocks with 69.
Baughman also anticipates Zophi Hendricks and Macie Leinen to be key cogs in the offense, which will be set up by Jocelyn Cheek, who averaged 2 assists per set last season.
The Cyclones have made many improvements throughout the preseason, but Baughman feels their biggest improvement has come with their team camaraderie.
"We weren't so connected last year," Baughman said. "This year, I feel like our team as a whole fits a lot better. I think this year is just that much better. Volleyball is such a trusting your neighbor sport."
With what they have returning, the Cyclones are in a prime position to turn some heads in the Hawkeye 10, but it all starts with a fast start.
"Get off to a good start I would say is a big goal for us," Baughman said. "The ultimate goal every year is to try to get to Cedar Rapids."
The Cyclones will next be in action Saturday when they host St. Albert, Treynor and Logan-Magnolia in a quad. The complete interview with Coach Baughman can be heard below.