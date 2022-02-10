(Harlan) -- Harlan senior Connor Frame will take his explosive playmaking abilities to Iowa Western next year to play football for the Reivers.
The integral piece of Harlan's 13th state championship recently made his commitment and spoke with KMA Sports about the decision on Thursday's Upon Further Review.
"I really liked their facility and coaches," he said. "Their motto is to bet on yourself. That's what I'm doing with them."
Frame took the gamble, pledging to the Reivers over interest at Division II, III and NAIA levels.
"I didn't know where I was going to end up," he said. "I had looks from Upper Iowa and an offer from Benedictine. The biggest thing was that they (Iowa Western) were going to get me some national exposure. I just have to play my game and show everyone."
Frame is also a standout basketball player for Coach Mitch Osborn's squad and has pieced together a solid hoops career. He admits that he initially thought basketball would be his calling at the collegiate level.
"Freshman and sophomore year, I was looking towards basketball," he said. "But I just fell in love with football during my junior and senior years. It just switched, I guess."
Frame was one of the state's most explosive pass-catchers last year, hauling in 50 catches for 1,076 yards and 22 touchdowns last season -- one score shy of the 11-man state record.
"I have a big catch radius and the ability to beat one-on-one coverage," he said. "I like the long ball, so I get down the field. I just have to work on my speed."
Frame has the tools for a stellar two-year stint in Council Bluffs, which he hopes could parlay into prolonging his career. Now it's just a matter of honing in on his craft.
"I'll get the jug machine out so I can work on my catching," he said. "I want to win a national championship, and they can do so. I also want to improve my game and transfer after two years."
Frame joins Plattsmouth's Christian Meneses and Treynor's Thomas Schwartz as KMAland commits to Iowa Western's football program.
Check out the full interview below.