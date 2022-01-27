(Harlan) -- The Harlan wrestling program has taken some bumps and bruises this season, but they like where they are heading into this weekend's Hawkeye Ten Wrestling Tournament.
"We aren't exactly healthy," said Harlan head coach John Murtaugh. "On Tuesday, we were without four of our starters. Our wrestling room is more of an infirmary, so we've got to get healthy. As far as the season goes, I'm pretty happy with our guys."
The Cyclones have a 9-6 dual record and have been a constant contender at Saturday tournaments.
This year's Harlan wrestling team has a mix of youth and experiences. Coach Murtaugh sees promise in his young wrestlers and likes what he has seen from his veteran leaders.
"We have three freshmen in the lineup," he said. "Jesse Jens is having a nice year at 106, and we have Bryce Van Baale at 145 and Reese Koch at 152. They are the nails right now, but they will soon be the hammers."
Harlan certainly has some hammers in their lineup, such as Luke Musich (132), Zane Bendorf (182) and Jeremiah Davis (220).
Musich -- a state medalist -- has a 28-3 record and a No. 5 ranking in Class 2A. He caught lightning in a bottle during last year's postseason and could do the same this year.
"He's a great competitor," Murtaugh said. "He chain wrestles well. He got on a roll last year. We are hoping for the same thing this year."
Junior Zane Bendorf has emerged as a superb wrestler for the Cyclones with a 31-3 record and No. 6 ranking.
Bendorf is the latest from his family to succeed on the mat. His brother, Carter, was a state qualifier for Harlan last year. His father, Adam, was a state champion at Lewis Central.
"He's got good bloodlines," Murtaugh said. "He's gotten so much stronger because he spent a lot of time in the weight room. He has improved by leaps and bounds because he's just stronger."
Brody McKinley (120), Luke Freund (126) and Matt Schwery (195) have also contributed to the Cyclones this season.
Harlan enters this weekend's Hawkeye Ten Tournament expected to finish in the top half. While Murtaugh would love to see his team make a statement, he says their health takes top priority.
"I want to see healthy guys," he said. "The Hawkeye Ten is a prestigious conference. If you do well in the Hawkeye Ten, you have an excellent chance of doing well at the big dance (state tournament) in Des Moines. We would like to be in the top three, but we have to wrestle well to do that."
Trevor Maeder (@TrevMaeder96) has coverage from the Hawkeye Ten Wrestling Tournament on Saturday. Hear the live play-by-play on KMA 960 with video on kmaland.com.
Murtaugh made his comments on Thursday's sports feature. Click below to hear the full interview.