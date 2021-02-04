(Harlan) -- One of 16 Class 2A sectional tournaments that will be held this week will take place in Harlan on Saturday afternoon.
For Coach John Murtaugh's squad, it's a chance to show their continued improvements are paying off.
"The kids are doing a good job and getting better," Murtaugh said. "I've always felt like you either get better or worse. There is no staying the same."
The Cyclones are coming off a strong showing at the Hawkeye Ten Tournament, which Coach Murtaugh coined as "the best we have wrestled all year."
They finished fifth as a team, tallying 162.5 points and pushing four into the finals.
"I thought top to bottom, it was our best meet of the year," Murtaugh said. "This is a great time to be wrestling your best. We were in the hunt for third for a while, but I was really pleased. I felt we had a good team last year, but we only scored 160. We scored 162.5 this year with a team that is not quite as experienced."
Harlan's lone title came from junior Luke Freund at 113 pounds. Freund is now 31-6 on the season.
"He's been very impressive," Murtaugh said. "I'm not even sure he wrestled in junior high. He's obviously a quick study and is like a sponge in practice. He learns technique easily. I've coached a long time and some kids learn the technique better than others."
Sophomore Zane Bendorf has also been solid, posting a 33-6 record at 170 pounds.
"He has pretty good bloodlines," Murtaugh said. "His dad was a two-time state champion at Lewis Central. He's just a tough kid. He's another kid that learns technique very well and is extremely coachable."
Jesse Schwery is a returning state qualifier and is currently 30-7 at 195 while Luke Musich (126), Matt Schwery (182) and Jeremiah Davis (220) have also been productive for Coach Murtaugh's squad.
"Those are some of our leaders," Murtaugh said.
Harlan will now turn their attention to the Class 2A Sectional 3 Meet, which they will host. The tournament will also feature Cherokee, Kuemper Catholic, OABCIG, Ridge View and Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
Coach Murtaugh is hopeful his team is in the right mindset for a postseason push.
"I don't want to hear any cash registers ringing," he said. "I tell the kids that some kids go to sectionals and cash in, I don't want that. Team-wise, it's going to be a two-horse race. I look for it to be us and Sergeant Bluff."
The complete interview with Coach Murtaugh can be heard below.