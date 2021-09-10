(Harlan) -- The Harlan cross country teams have relied on some new faces early in the 2021 season, and it's come with some successful results.
"We feel pretty good about what we've done so far," said head coach Doug Renkly. "We lost quite a few seniors from last year, so there were some question marks, but it seems like the kids always answer the bell. We are off to a good start, and it's fun to see the kids compete."
The Cyclones' growth has been evident and entertaining to Coach Renkly.
"It's always great to see underclassmen transform into a leadership role," he said. "And we've seen that with several kids. It's a neat transition to witness. That energy is infectious."
On the girls side, senior Kaia Bieker leads the way for the 3A No. 16 Cyclones as a multi-year contributor. While Bieker is the proven talent, freshman Lindsey Sonderman appears to be a future star in the lineup, much like Bieker was three years ago.
Sonderman is ranked No. 10 in Class 3A by the Iowa Association of Track Coaches and has some impressive performances to her name in 2021, including a runner-up finish in Glenwood and a championship at Abraham Lincoln.
"She's been a tremendous asset," Renkly said. "We didn't know how great of a summer she had, but she obviously trained hard. Her first race blew us away. She's looking forward to building on that. She's figured out how fast she really is. I think she can be better."
Ellie Gross, Taylor Bieker, Jenna Gessert, Makayla Burchett and Darbie Argotsinger have been consistent point-scorers.
For the boys, senior Tyler Shelton has been a pleasant surprise to the KMAland running scene.
Shelton moved to Harlan from North Carolina this season and made his presence known with a title at the Shen Early Bird and has a No. 18 ranking by the IATC.
"He's a great kid," Renkly said. "Tyler came from North Carolina, where his dad was in the military, and he was in military school. He had some success there and decided to train with us. It has been a great move for him and a great addition for us. He's been great to work with and shows a lot of promise."
Ian Shelton, Kaiden Milliken, Joseph Bragg, Seth Anderson, Keaton Heileson and Johnathan Shelton -- Tyler's brother -- have also been mainstays in the lineup.
Harlan returns to action on Saturday at Iowa Western Community College. Coach Renkly hopes his team can use this meet -- their second on this course -- as a chance to tinker with some things before the heart of their schedule.
"We are a little spread out," he said. "The biggest goal is to move kids along and fill gaps, which will make us more competitive in the long run."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Renkly.