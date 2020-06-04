(Harlan) -- Harlan distance runner Abby Alberti will continue her running career at Central College in Pella.
Alberti says the recruiting process began right after her junior year at state cross country, and she slowly worked her list of top schools down to four.
“Dordt was the first school that recruited me, and they ended up in my top four with Iowa Western, Wayne State and Central,” Alberti explained. “Eventually, I got it narrowed to Wayne and Central, and I really liked both of those.”
Alberti, who doubled as an Academic All-State recipient during her career, eventually decided Central was the best fit for her.
“I really like the coach,” Alberti said. “There are a lot of new freshmen recruits coming in, and the team is really nice. It’s just a good overall atmosphere.”
Alberti joined with fellow senior Lucy Borkowski in helping the Cyclones place fourth in her final year of cross country this past fall. She ran a 20:08.10 and placed 41st in the 3A meet.
“It means a lot (to run in college),” Alberti said. “I would be lost if I wasn’t able to run in college. I would have way too much free time on my hands. I’m excited to make some new friends and get along with my new teammates and coaches. It’s going to be a really good experience.”
Alberti made her comments on Thursday’s KMAland Catch Up. Listen to the complete interview linked below.