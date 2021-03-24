(Harlan) -- Harlan senior Abi Albertsen didn’t originally plan to run in college. With a quick turn of fortune, though, the veteran will now run at Northwest Missouri State.
“I had quite a few offers from smaller private colleges in Iowa,” Albertsen explained, “but I didn’t think any of those would be a good fit. I ruled out running, and then I went on a visit to Northwest.”
Albertsen said she loved the Maryville campus enough to decided that she wanted to go to school there whether she could run or not.
“I ended up reaching out (to the Northwest coaches),” she said, “and it ended up working out.”
Now, Albertsen – one of the mainstays of Harlan’s successful state cross country teams of the last few years – has the perfect school fit and a chance to continue running.
“I really like the size of the school,” Albertsen said. “I didn’t want to go to a really small school where I would be one of the best runners. I didn’t think that would be an environment I would thrive in. I decided I want to work towards a goal without that pressure on me.”
With the fit perfect and the future set, Albertsen says it’s been surreal to know she will get a chance to continue running at a Division II school.
“It was really weird with all the attention that came around it,” she said. “All the tweets and everything. Everyone was coming up to me. It was something I had not really experienced, all the hype around it. It was definitely something I had to process.”
Hear much more with Albertsen from Wednesday’s UFR linked below.