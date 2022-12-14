(Harlan) -- Harlan's Zane Bendorf has started his senior wrestling season in emphatic fashion.
"I think it started well," Bendorf said. "I've had some tough matches against some really good wrestlers."
His blazing start to the wrestling season comes less than a month removed from helping guide Harlan's football program to a 14th state title.
"It was hard," Bendorf said. "We only had a full week of wrestling practice before a tournament. I had to do a lot of conditioning to whip myself into shape, but it worked out."
Bendorf's latest challenge came at the Riverside Invitational. He claimed the tournament title with three pins. He capped his day with a 9-4 decision over Clarinda's Karson Downey.
"I was confident going into it," he said. "My finals performance, I was more focused on winning than wrestling my best. That's something I need to work on, but I was happy with it."
The 195-pound senior is off to a 10-0 start and currently sits No. 1 in IAWrestle's latest Class 2A rankings.
He has two impressive wins over Glenwood's CJ Carter -- last year's state runner-up. Bendorf beat Carter in overtime at Harlan's Dan Hill Invitational on December 3rd and followed with an 8-4 win over Carter in dual action last Tuesday.
Bendorf welcomes the challenge a competitor like Carter presents him.
"I think it's huge to see good competition," he said. "It helps prepare me for wrestlers at the state level. It's great to wrestle him."
Bendorf kept himself busy in the offseason with weightlifting and freestyle wrestling. He's reaping the benefits of that work now.
"I've worked my underhook series and learned a couple of new moves," he said. "I think that's helped me out."
Bendorf took fifth at 2A-182 last year. His strong end to the season bolstered his confidence this year. As his confidence has grown, so have his goals.
"I just need to stay focused and keep conditioning," he said. "My biggest goal is to win state and go undefeated. But it's more about wrestling my best than winning."
Click below to hear the full interview with Bendorf.