(Harlan) -- Harlan’s Kaia Bieker found a perfect fit and everything she was looking for in a school during her recruiting process.
Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas fit her hopes of running in college, it fit her academic needs and it fit her faith.
“A couple people from my church have gone there,” Bieker told KMA Sports. “I went down for a visit, and it was a really cool atmosphere.”
Bieker’s emergence as a mid-distance threat in track and a state medalist in cross country helped the Cyclones senior decide running might be her best avenue at the next level.
“Actually, I didn’t know that I wanted to run in college (growing up),” she said. “I always grew up wanting to play a different sport. Really in just the last year is when I decided I wanted to keep running and pushing myself.”
So, Bieker set out to find a school that met all of what she was looking for, and she didn’t put any constraints on distance as Searcy is approximately 9.5 hours from Harlan.
“I have some family that lives near there,” Bieker said. “(Harding) was kind of a last minute thing as far as a visit. It was one of my last ones, and it turned out to be a really cool place that I enjoyed.”
Bieker, who finished seventh at the Class 3A state cross country meet this past fall and has four state track medals to her name, fell in love with Harding on the visit.
“I loved the team aspect,” she said. “The team Christian bonding aspect is great, so I can grow my faith. The entrepreneurship and business programs are really good there. I’m really excited to grow.”
Listen to much more with Bieker from Monday’s UFR linked below.