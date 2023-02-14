(Harlan) -- One of the Harlan stars from their back-to-back state football championships will continue to play at the next level with Central College in Pella.
Jacob Birch emerged as one of the top receiving threats for Harlan as they ran through Class 3A the last two seasons. Now, Central will get the benefits of his abilities.
“I’ve been talking to my parents and friends, and we found that Central was the best option for me,” Birch said. “They’ve gone to a few of my basketball and football games. Their coaching staff (is great). They recruited me pretty heavily, and I liked their Christian background.”
Birch, who posted 40 receptions for 600 yards and seven touchdowns as a senior, fell in love with the campus and the town of Pella during the recruiting process.
“I just learned they have a really nice campus,” he said. “They have a really nice bakery down there, too, and they have a lot of restaurants that are pretty good.”
Birch also liked that Central was willing to allow him to play both football and basketball, although he plans to stick with football for now.
“I’m leaning towards just football,” he said. “I figured doing both would be a lot of work. I just kind of have a love for the game more so in football.”
Birch is also excited to continue to go to the same school with one of his best friends, Brad Curren, who recently announced he will play basketball at Central. Check out the full interview with Birch below.