(Harlan) -- Harlan senior Emily Brouse has had a setback or two along the way, but she knows now that she will play college softball.
The All-KMAland selection announced a commitment to Iowa Western late last week. On Friday’s Upon Further Review, she explained her decision.
“I just love the whole campus,” she said. “Everything is updated, and they also have a really good athletic training program.”
Brouse’s story is hardly just about making a commitment, though. She fought back from a torn ACL in her sophomore year to post another outstanding two-way season as a junior.
“The injury was definitely a motivator,” she said. “Just being out for nine months and seeing your teammates play without you does put it in perspective how much I took the game and playing time for granted. It made me realize I want to play the sport I love as long as I can.”
This past summer, Brouse hit .333/.365/.600 and posted a 2.11 ERA with 119 strikeouts over 69.2 innings. It was that kind of performance that caught Iowa Western’s eye.
“They kept really good contact with me,” Brouse said. “The coaches have been amazing and when our season actually got started they went to almost every home game. They just have real good loyalty, and they have a successful program with top notch facilities.”
