(Harlan) -- One of the top returning tennis players in the area will continue his career at Buena Vista.
Harlan senior Brock Bruns joined KMA’s Upon Further Review on Wednesday to talk about his decision to attend the Storm Lake school.
“I really liked the campus,” Bruns said. “I actually visited several times as my sister is playing tennis there. It just felt like home.”
While Buena Vista may have had a leg up with familiarity in the family, Bruns says he was open to going elsewhere.
“I was actually looking at Wartburg and Central first,” he said. “It wasn’t an easy decision, but (Buena Vista) wasn’t too big and wasn’t too small. I got to have lunch with the coach, and I felt that bond right away.”
While Bruns missed out on his junior tennis season due to the pandemic, he hasn’t rested on his laurels. He won a tournament at Red Oak in January and will be playing in another later this month.
“I’ve actually been competing a lot,” Bruns said. “I’ve been running and have been on the court a lot. The courts were closed for a little bit, but right when they opened up I was on them.”
Listen to the complete interview with Bruns below.