(Harlan) -- Harlan senior Liv Freund's long-awaited dream of running at the Division I level will come true next year at Northern Iowa.
"It's really exciting," she said. "It's been the goal to run at UNI for a while. To make it happen is awesome."
Freund was lured to Cedar Falls in large part to their business program and chose running for the Panthers over Simpson.
"I wanted to go there even if I wasn't going to run," she said. "I just really liked their running program as well and the coaches were super nice. I didn't really get to know the program until the end of cross country since we didn't get a junior year of track season. I just came into contact with the coaches after I sent time trials. I didn't get to talk to the coaches until the cross country season."
Freund attributes her offseason time trials, which she ran with fellow Harlan standout Trey Gross, as a key reason for UNI's interest.
"It was a very interesting experience," Freund said of training with Gross. "I just told him my goal times. He was very supportive throughout."
The senior's commitment to UNI is extra-sweet given the disappointment she suffered last year when the season was canceled.
"It was disappointing," Freund said. "A lot of girls worked very hard. There is a lot of motivation coming from not having a season last year because there is so much progress that needs to be shown off."
Freund was able to show off some of her progress during the cross country season, where she qualified for state and finished 37th. Despite the strong showing, Freund feels this cross country season could have gone smoother.
"My season was a bit rocky," she said. "I had some issues in the middle, but came back around districts and state. It was a very good season, our team put a lot of work into it and it was just fun."
When she arrives on campus, Freund knows she will have her work cut out for her, but she's ready for it.
"I know some of the girls who are already going there," she said. "I raced against one of them and one of the girls who I will be running with at UNI finished like .06 behind me. I know I'll probably be middle to back, but I feel like I've always worked better moving up, it just takes more work."
However, Freund first has her sights on finishing her high school career on a high note.
"I'm looking forward to the 800," Freund said. "Hopefully, I can run a sub-2:20."
Freund will be joined at UNI by former KMAlanders Melissa Deist (Audubon), Noel James (Treynor) and Blake Wiederhold (Sioux City East). The complete interview with Freund can be heard below.